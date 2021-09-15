(CBS) – Tough As Nails, the reality series that celebrates everyday Americans who get their hands dirty while working long, hard hours to keep the country running, returns with 12 new competitors ready to test their strength, endurance, life skills and mental toughness, on the third season premiere, Wednesday, October 6th from 9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT on CBS, and available to stream live and on demand with Paramount+. The cast includes a fire captain, crop duster, lineman, and ironworker, among others. Phil Keoghan is the creator, host and showrunner.

These competitors who are the best of the best in their chosen trades and come from different walks of life, but all roll up their sleeves every day to make an honest day’s living, will kick off the third season from Camp Pendleton Marine Corps Base in Southern California, when season one’s winner, Marine veteran Kelly “Murph” Murphy, returns to lead the crews through a series of military-style challenges. Throughout the season, crews will have to complete their jobs at other renowned locations, including Mt. Baldy, the highest peak in Los Angeles, the U.S. Coast Guard in San Pedro, and the Irwindale Speedway, a motorsports facility, leading to one competitor being crowned the champion and winning the coveted Tough As Nails belt. However, anyone who “punches out” of the individual competition can still win additional cash prizes in the team competitions that continue throughout the season.

“It is a privilege that we are now in season three of Tough As Nails and can continue to honor America’s hardest-working people, the essential workers who have helped us get through a really challenging time,” said Phil Keoghan, host and executive producer. “It feels good that this is a show for the people and about the people that we should all acknowledge and celebrate. While there is only one Tough As Nails champion in the individual competition, I think what viewers are really gravitating towards, and what makes this show special, is the team competition and the legacy that is being built with Savage Crew and Dirty Hands. At a time when there is so much division in the world, it’s good to see a group of people from all walks of life, who have never met each other before, unite and work together for a common goal.”

The Tough As Nails competitors are:

Name: Kelsy Reynolds

Job: Crop duster

Age: 30

Hometown: Mansfield, Ill.

Name: Christine Connors

Job: Ironworker

Age: 29

Hometown: Johnstown, Pa.

Current Residence: Glendora, Calif.

Name: Takeru “Tak” Tanabe

Job: Construction foreman

Age: 35

Hometown: Kailua-Kona, Hawai’i

Current Residence: Kona, Hawai’i

Name: Jerome Kupuka’a Job: Heavy equipment operator Age: 48 Hometown: Ewa Beach, Hawai’i Current Residence: Kapolei, Hawai’i Name: Lamar Edwin Hanger Job: Carpenter Age: 54 Hometown: Orange County, Calif. Current Residence: Eastvale, Calif.

Name: Lia Mort

Job: Jill-of-all-trades Age: 54 Hometown: Lititz, Pa. Current Residence: Richfield, Pa. Name: Dequincey “Quincey” Walker Job: Diesel mechanic Age: 34 Hometown: Lamar, S.C. Current Residence: Florence, S.C.

Name: Kalimba Edwards Job: Fire captain Age: 43 Hometown: Wallace, Neb. Current Residence: Minneapolis, Minn. Name: Mike Shaffer Job: Lineman Age: 32 Hometown: Brewerton, N.Y. Name: Elizabeth Rillera Job: Contractor Age: 37 Hometown: Shelton, Wash. Current Residence: Olympia, Wash. Name: Sarah Ham Job: Cement mason Age: 30 Current Residence: Queens, N.Y.