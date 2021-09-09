MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Jackson Health System employee is on administrative leave following disturbing posts on social media that appear to mock a baby in the neonatal intensive care unit.

Out of respect for the baby and the baby’s family, CBS4 has decided not to share the pictures in their entirety. Instead, the photos have been cropped to show only the captions:

The first read, “My night was going great then boom!”

The other read, “Your intestines posed (sic) to be inside not outside baby” and is followed up with “#gastroschisis.”

Gastroschisis is a birth defect of the belly where the baby’s intestines are exposed.

The posts were made on accounts belonging to the name Sierra Samuels, a nurse at JMH.

On her Facebook, she’s seen smiling in her hospital uniform.

Jackson Health System told CBS4 News any potential privacy breach is taken seriously and that all employees are provided privacy policy training on a regular basis.

A statement from a Jackson Health System representative read, in part, “Employees who violate these privacy rules, despite being educated, are subject to disciplinary action including suspension or termination. As soon as we learned of this potential breach, we immediately placed this employee under administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.”

Miami litigation attorney David Weinstein said there is a certain expectation of privacy if you’re in a private area, especially in a hospital.

“In addition to the general HIPPA violation that we’d be looking at here there’s a sense of decency about the rights and expectations we all have in our likenesses and our images,” said Weinstein.

Jackson Health also told CBS4 News that the parent has been notified of the breach.