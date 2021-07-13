CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A so-called “cleaning fairy” who thought he was working on a friend’s home unknowingly left a couple wondering who left their home spotless.

Louis Angelino III works a 9 to 5 job, but cleans friends’ houses for extra money on the side. Once a messy kid, he says cleaning is like therapy now. “It’s just like very satisfying, and it really helps me with like my mental health and everything else, because if you’re in a clean environment, your mind is clean,” Angelino tells WCBS-TV.

Angelino, aka “Stayscrewy” on TikTok, posts some of his transformations and explains, “We go from frat house … to bachelor pad.” He showed up at the address of what he thought was his friend Mark’s condo in Cherry Hill in South Jersey. He was told the key was under the mat — and sure enough when he arrived, there was a key.

Angelino said he entered the condo, turned on music and got to work for two hours. He even fell in love with the two cats, Mary and Baby. “I’m a cat person. I’m like petting her, and I get a call from Mark and Mark’s like, ‘Hey, did you come today?'” Angelino says. “‘I’m in your living room waiting for you to walk in. I’m playing with your cat.’ He goes, ‘Man, I don’t have a cat!’ What?!?”

Meanwhile, Beth Motzel’s husband, Tom, called her when he got home from work. “He said, ‘You won’t believe it. Someone broke in our house and cleaned the entire thing, he said Swiffer and all,'” Beth recalls.

“Come come to find out I cleaned the wrong apartment and broke in and cleaned somebody’s random apartment. You’re welcome? Ha!” Angelino says.

“Tom and I laughed forever about it. He fixed it all up. I mean, details, he cleaned up after the cats, played with the cats, fed the cats, and wiped everything spotless. He really is a cleaning fairy,” Beth adds.

Angelino says he has been getting requests on TikTok for the cleaning fairy, a play on the tooth fairy. He hopes the incident just may be the kickstart he needs to grow his cleaning business.

A friend started a GoFundMe to kickstart his brand. Please click here for more information.

WCBS-TV’s Meg Baker contributed to this report