(CBS Local)- The inaugural season of the Superstar Racing Experience fires up the engines in just a few more weeks. Already stocked with legendary drivers from across motorsports, the series announced its three “ringers” on Wednesday, adding NASCAR veteran Greg Biffle, Rallycross champ Scott Speed and Dirt Late Model Hall of Famer Scott Bloomquist to the driver lineup.

Biffle and Speed will drive in a pair of races each and Bloomquist will feature in the June 19 race at Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway. For Bloomquist, the series provides a new opportunity to showcase his talents in front of fans that may not be as familiar with his career.

“I’ve got high expectations in anything I do. But this will be exciting. I’ve always kind of excelled anytime I do something new. I’ve got a little bit more experience than people may realize as far as, I’ve been to a couple of road race schools and been quite versatile and had quite a bit of success even in asphalt racing in the bit that I’ve done,” Bloomquist said on a media call Wednesday. “Looking at the cars and watching some of the videos so far it looks like it’s going to be exciting. We’re going to go planning to do all we can.”

Speed, who has competed over the last several years now in Rallycross, winning multiple titles along the way, the

transition back to a stock car is what he’s most interested in. He says that learning different motorsports throughout his career has been fun and exciting and he’s looking forward to getting the opportunity to run the SRX cars in the dirt when he makes his debut at Eldora Speedway on June 26.

“The first big transition I had in my career was going from a Formula 1 car to a stock car which was a huge delta and took a lot of time to sort of learn and get used to. That experience really sort of got me going into trying new things. That’s how I got into Rallycross. I’ve been doing that for five years now, this is year six for me. Learning that different kind of motorsports has been fun and exciting,” Speed said. “So, I’m really excited to go back in time a little bit, get back into a stock car-esque car. Running it on a dirt oval at Eldora is a dream. That track is so iconic and I’ve never been able to drive any stock car on a dirt oval before. The racing looks intense. I love the fact that no one has driven these cars and no one really has any experience so it’s kind of an open book for everybody. I’m excited to get out there and show everybody a great time.”

Biffle, the NASCAR Cup Series and Truck Series veteran, agreed with Speed on the point that the SRX series provides a true level playing field for the competitors.

“I’m really excited about being involved, one in the very first race. I think as Scott Speed mentioned, talking about a level playing field, first time for all of us to be in these type of cars really not knowing what to expect,” Biffle said. “I haven’t been in a pavement or dirt type of late model in quite some time. But at the same time, I hadn’t been in a truck in 12 or so years and really adapted quickly back to that.”

Biffle is debuting at the series’ first race on June 12 at Stafford Motor Speedway before returning for the second to last race of the season on July 10 at Slinger Speedway in Wisconsin. The veteran driver is looking forward to the opportunity to get back to racing on the types of tracks where all young drivers begin their careers.

“It’s where we all grew up and all started racing these local Friday, Saturday night race tracks. Racing either on dirt or pavement, ovals, so I think for all of us it’s back to this grass roots racing,” Biffle said.

Speaking of drivers getting their start, the series will provide an opportunity for the winner of the Slinger Nationals, set for July 6, to take on the SRX series drivers when they come to town on the 10th in the national spotlight. Speed says that all of the drivers in SRX know what it’s like to be put in a situation like that and he hopes that those drivers won’t feel any added pressure.

“When you’re a young racing guy and you’re coming up through the ladder and you’re waiting for that opportunity, you never know when it’s going to come. You just keep your head down and always give your best every race weekend and hopefully one time you get that chance and you can capitalize on it,” Speed said. “There’s going to be a lot of pressure on these guys at this event, added pressure to already a really notorious track and event. So for the guys that get that opportunity to race against us, obviously it’s a great opportunity, I’d just like them to know that we’ve all been there and there shouldn’t be any added pressure because everybody here knows what that’s like.

Superstar Racing Experience starts up its season on June 12 at Stafford Motor Speedway with prime-time coverage on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.