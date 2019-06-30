Menu
News
Entertainment
New Florida Law Allows Paramedics To Carry Guns When Responding To High-Risk Incidents
A new law allowing medics to carry a gun when responding to high-risk situations such as active gunman incidents and drug raids went into effect Monday.
Animal Rescue Group Wants Your Old Bras To Help Save Injured Turtles
An animal rescue group in North Carolina area wants your old bras. It may sound funny, but this is no joke.
Travel
Democratic Leader Ford Running for Nevada Attorney General
The top Democrat in the Nevada Legislature announced Tuesday he is running for state attorney general.
Nevada Permits Young Soldiers to Carry Concealed Weapons
Nevada is lowering the age requirement for permits to carry concealed weapons to 18 for active-duty soldiers and honorably discharged veterans.
HealthWatch
5 Tips From 'Embracing The Journey - A Christian Parents' Blueprint To Loving Your LGBTQ Child'
Greg and Lynn McDonald share 5 tips from their new book, 'Embracing The Journey.'
Health Links Between Gluten And Diabetes, Air Pollution And Dementia
A new study has experts saying a high gluten diet may put offspring at higher risk for type 1 diabetes.
Sports
All Sports
Latest Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Odds
Featured
Christopher Daniels On AEW: 'Goodwill For The Brand Is At An All-Time High'
All Elite Wrestling's Talent Relations manager and wrestler discusses the excitement for the brand ahead of this weekend's Fyter Fest.
WWE Announces Changes To Management Of Raw And SmackDown, Eric Bischoff & Paul Heyman To Take Over
The company announced this week that Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff would served as executive directors of Raw and Smackdown respectively.
Video
Top Spots
Latest Headlines
Best Family Events For Easter In Las Vegas
Easter is almost here. That means it's time to dust off those baskets and get ready for some fun right here in the Vegas Valley area.
Best Ways To Celebrate St. Patrick's Day In Las Vegas
Locals and tourists love to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Las Vegas, whether it is the food, beer or parades. Go for the green and check out these great ways to enjoy the Luck of the Irish.
Best Ways To Support Las Vegas' Local Art Scene
Art thrives in Las Vegas including artists, galleries and outdoor murals. Supporting the local art scene is a fun way to enjoy culture while appreciating the works of others.
Best Locally-Owned Coffee Shops In Las Vegas
Get some of the best freshly brewed coffee right here in the heart of Las Vegas.
Best Crafty Classes in Las Vegas
Learn to be more creative by taking one of the many craft and art classes in the Las Vegas area.
Best Healthy Breakfasts In Las Vegas
A healthy breakfast is the best way to begin the day and these top places offers nutritious meals that are also tasty.
Entertainment
Nancy O'Dell Recaps Her Night At The 2019 Golden Globes
Nancy O'Dell discusses her biggest surprises and most memorable takeaways from the 2019 Golden Globe Awards.
Legendary Country Musician, 'Hee Haw' Star, Roy Clark Dead At 85
Roy Clark, the legendary' superpicker', GRAMMY, CMA and ACM award winner, Country Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry member and co-host of the famed 'Hee Haw' television series, died today at the age of 85.
Hillary Clinton Makes Surprise Appearance On 'Murphy Brown' Premiere
As part of the surprise appearance, Clinton played a woman -- named Hilary, with one "L" -- who was interviewing for a secretary position at Murphy Brown's new cable news show.
"I Was Not Going To Rest Until I Brought India Home," Catherine Oxenberg On The Cult That Held Her Daughter Hostage
Paul Simon Reveals The Story Behind “Bridge Over Troubled Water”
Stephanie McMahon Stars In An All-New 'Undercover Boss'
More
Travel
Top 3 Eco-Friendly Vacation Spots
Check out the three best spots for an eco-friendly vacation!
Final Four Guide: Top 10 Most Instagram-Worthy Spots In Downtown Minneapolis
With thousands of Final Four fans heading to downtown Minneapolis in the coming days, you better believe the Instagram filters will be flying.
Final Four Guide: Best Breweries To Visit While You're In Minneapolis
Beer-lovers visiting Minneapolis for the Final Four won’t have to go far to find Minnesota’s most beloved beers. Walk in any direction out of U.S. Bank Stadium and you’ll probably find a bar or restaurant serving craft beers from the Twin Cities, the North Shore and other parts of “The Land of 10,000 Beers." But for hop heads seeking a more direct experience of the state’s brewing culture, there are a few places that need to be on your radar, because they’re well worth the Lyft ride.
Final Four Guide: 5 Restaurants To Try Near U.S. Bank Stadium
In Minneapolis for the Final Four and want to try the restaurants where Minneapolitans love to eat? Look no further. Below are some of the most beloved spots in the City of Lakes within walking distance, or a short Lyft ride, from U.S. Bank Stadium.
Final Four Guide: 10 Fun Things To Check Out In The Twin Cities
Welcome, NCAA fans! Here are some great activities, scenic spots and just awesome places to check out in the Twin Cities. Of course, there are a ton more things to see and do, but this is a diverse sampling and great start to checking out what the cities have to offer.
Events
CBS Entertainment
PHOTOS: Apollo 11 Mission Images
June 30, 2019 at 10:02 pm
Filed Under:
Apollo 11
,
nasa