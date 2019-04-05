



Country Music’s Biggest Party of the Year just got bigger with all-star collaborations added to the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards, broadcasting live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 7th (8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT), only on CBS.

The ACM Awards will once again feature “ACM Flashbacks,” a fan favorite moment honoring classic country music hits and the artists whose music continues to influence musicians and fans alike. This year’s “ACM Flashbacks” will feature performances by Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs, and George Strait with Miranda Lambert. Additionally, Lambert, the most-awarded artist in ACM Awards history with 32 wins, will perform a flashback medley of her greatest hits.

Multi-platinum award-winning musician Khalid has been added to the star-studded lineup and will perform with Kane Brown. Additional exciting collaborations include Jason Aldean and Kelly Clarkson, Dierks Bentley and Brandi Carlile, Eric Church and Ashley McBryde, Dan + Shay and Kelly Clarkson, Florida Georgia Line and Jason Aldean, and Maren Morris and Brothers Osborne.

As previously announced, iconic entertainer and 16-time ACM Award winner Reba McEntire returns to host. Other ACM Awards performers include LANCO, Little Big Town, Reba McEntire, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton and Carrie Underwood. Additional acts and presenters will be announced in the coming week.

Tickets for the ceremony are available for purchase now at www.axs.com. For more information on the ACM Awards and all ACM events including ACM Party for a Cause®, visit ACMcountry.com. You can also like Academy of Country Music on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram for more immediate updates. Check your local listings for more information.