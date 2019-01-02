(KDKA/CBS Local)–WWE Hall of Fame Broadcaster “Mean” Gene Oklerlund has died at the age of 76.

World Wrestling Entertainment made the announcement Wednesday morning, just days after appearing in Pittsburgh for WWE Smackdown Live.

“WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Gene Okerlund, the most recognizable interviewer in sports-entertainment history, has passed away at age 76.”

Okerlund started his early days in the AWA before making the move to the WWE in 1984 where he interviewed some of the biggest names in professional wrestling. In addition to his interviews, he also provided ringside commentary and hosted multiple shows for the network.

In 1993, Oklerlund added WCW to his resume where he worked in the same roles before making a return to WWE in 2001.