(CBS Philly/CBS Local) — If you want to find love, add a picture of you with your dog in your dating app profile. A recent survey finds that men and women get matched more when they include a picture of their pup.

According to a two-week long social experiment done by Pet Wingman, 69 percent of women and 38 percent of men saw an increase of more matches by having a dog on their profile.

Pet Wingman revealed that women fared much better than men with dogs in their profiles.

Women received 150 percent more messages, 100 percent more super likes and 122 percent more total interactions, while men saw 75 percent more messages, 200 percent more super likes and 53 percent more total interactions.