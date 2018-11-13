By Matt Citak

The fantasy football playoffs are only a few weeks away, and time is running out to make your push towards the postseason.

At this point of the fantasy football season, every game and every point matters. Whether you are looking for a bye week fill-in, an injury replacement or a bench stash that could prove valuable in the playoffs, you have come to the right place.

Here are the top adds heading into Week 11 of the NFL season. Good luck on the waiver wire this week!

QB Marcus Mariota, Tennessee Titans

I never thought I’d be writing about Mariota in the waiver wire piece this season, but after two consecutive strong outings, he can no longer be ignored. Mariota completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns against the Patriots in Week 10, adding two rushes for 21 yards. The Titans face a Colts defense in Week 11 that just allowed over 21 fantasy points to Blake Bortles. The Tennessee offense has been rolling recently, and Mariota’s play is the biggest reason why. The fourth-year QB will keep the good times rolling against Indianapolis.

QB Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Prescott is another young quarterback who’s improved play in recent weeks has led to his emergence on the fantasy radar. After a slow start to the season, Prescott has picked up over 20 fantasy points in three of his last four games. His passing numbers haven’t been amazing, but his ability as a rusher has helped his fantasy stats. He has scored a rushing touchdown in three of his last four games as well. Prescott gets to take on the Falcons and their struggling defense in Week 11, making the young Dallas QB one of the top streaming options this week.

QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

It is still unclear if Joe Flacco will be able to make it back onto the field for Week 11, but if he can’t, then it is officially Lamar Jackson time in Baltimore. Jackson has only attempted 12 passes over nine games on the year, so we have yet to see him truly lead the Ravens’ offense. If Jackson is under center in Week 11, he will get to work against a Bengals’ defense that just had its defensive coordinator (Teryl Austin) fired. You can’t ask for a better opponent to make your first NFL start against then a defense that set an NFL record for allowing over 500 yards in three consecutive games.

RB Rashaad Penny, Seattle Seahawks

Draft bust? No way. Many jumped the gun and gave up on Penny after just eight NFL games. But the rookie back finally had a breakout performance against the Rams in Week 10, carrying the ball 12 times for 108 yards and a touchdown. The Seahawks play on Thursday night this week, giving Chris Carson just a few days to get healthy enough to suit up. If he can’t go, Penny and Mike Davis will split the carries against the Packers, and both should make solid flex plays.

RB Theo Riddick, Detroit Lions

For the second consecutive week, Riddick did not receive a single carry. However, the 27-year-old played a significant role in the passing game for the second straight game, catching six of seven targets for 60 yards. The Lions are bad, and will likely be playing most of their games from behind for the remainder of the season. This bodes well for Riddick, who has solidified his role as the team’s pass-catching back and has even taken some of the departed Golden Tate’s snaps out of the slot. With 13 catches over the last two weeks, Riddick makes a solid PPR play.

RB Ito Smith, Atlanta Falcons

Smith didn’t do much in Week 10, taking eight touches for just 26 yards. However don’t let the one poor performance fool you… Smith has carved out a nice role for himself in the Falcons’ offense, averaging just over 10 touches per game for the last month of the season. He isn’t likely to go off for 30 points, but Smith will continue to offer low-end flex value while Devonta Freeman remains sidelined, which should be for the rest of the season.

WR Josh Reynolds, Los Angeles Rams

The Rams suffered a significant injury Sunday, as wide receiver Cooper Kupp was lost for the season due to a torn ACL. This is a devastating blow for the Rams, as Kupp was enjoying a breakout campaign, but it opens the door for Reynolds to play a consistent role in Los Angeles’ offense. In his only prior outing in the starting lineup, Reynolds caught two touchdowns on three receptions. He isn’t going to produce like Kupp, but Reynolds has a high ceiling as a starting receiver in one of the top offenses in the NFL. Reynolds is the top waiver wire add this week.

WR Anthony Miller, Chicago Bears

Despite Allen Robinson’s return to the starting lineup, Miller continued to thrive in the Bears’ offense. In Week 10, the rookie receiver reeled in five of six targets for 122 yards and a touchdown, posting the first 100-yard game of his young career. While Matt Nagy seems to enjoy keeping opposing defenses on their toes, it appears as if Miller has surpassed Taylor Gabriel as the number-two receiver in Chicago (or soon will). The Bears have a tough NFC North matchup against the Vikings in Week 11, but considering how Miller has been playing lately, he still deserves a spot on your fantasy roster.

WR Maurice Harris, Washington Redskins

The Redskins are certainly a run-first offense. But when Alex Smith has dropped back to pass over the last two games, a lot of those passes have gone to Harris. The third-year receiver has been targeted 17 times during that span, snagging 15 of those passes for 176 yards. Team injuries have increased his playing time, and the 26-year-old has taken full advantage of the opportunity. Harris will likely remain in the starting lineup moving forward, making him a weekly flex play.

TE Jeff Heuerman, Denver Broncos

In Denver’s first game following the trade of Demaryius Thomas, it was Heuerman who saw the biggest increase in targets. The big tight end caught 10 of 11 targets for 83 yards and a touchdown against the Houston Texans in Week 9. That sort of usage is rare from the tight end position. While the Broncos’ offense will likely try to get Courtland Sutton more involved, Heuerman’s rapport with Case Keenum should keep him fantasy relevant. If you’re still searching for an answer at tight end, roll the dice on Heuerman.

Matt Citak is a contributor for CBS Local Sports and a proud Vanderbilt alum. Follow him on Twitter.