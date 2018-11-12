Ryan Mayer

Week 10 in the NFL offered plenty of blowouts, close calls and everything in between. In the midst of all of the action, several players set new records or marched further up the NFL career leaderboards. While the NFL’s all-time records aren’t as well know as, say, Major League Baseball’s, they’re still a landmark for players when evaluating their Hall of Fame credentials. We start in Cincinnati, where Drew Brees continues his aerial assault on the record books.

Drew Brees Passes Brett Favre For 2nd All-Time TD Passes

The Saints routed the Bengals 51-14 on Sunday, with Brees being his usual highly efficient self. The 39-year-old quarterback completed 22-of-25 pass attempts for 265 yards and three touchdowns, while adding another on the ground. The third of those touchdown passes moved him into solo possession of second place on the league’s career touchdown passes leaderboard.

Drew Brees finds Michael Thomas for the buzzer beater! #NOvsCIN pic.twitter.com/TUWi0Oo5Op — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 11, 2018

Brees now has 509 touchdown passes in his career, 30 behind Peyton Manning for the top spot on the career leaderboard. Brees passed Manning’s mark for passing yards in a career earlier this year, when the Saints beat the Redskins 43-19. While Brees has continued to reach new heights throwing the football, Larry Fitzgerald has done the same catching it.

Larry Fitzgerald Passes T.O. For 2nd-Most Receiving Yards

Fitzgerald’s Arizona Cardinals have had a rough season, sitting at 2-7 after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs 26-14 on Sunday. But, the wide receiver reached a new individual accomplishment, passing Terrell Owens for 2nd on the career receiving yards list after catching a 15-yard pass in the fourth quarter.

Move over, T.O.



Larry Fitzgerald now has the second-most receiving yards in NFL history, behind only Jerry Rice. pic.twitter.com/OasLyAEQ5Q — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 11, 2018

Fitzgerald finished the day with six catches for 50 yards, bringing his totals for the season to 40 receptions for 407 yards and two touchdowns. Owens, who was just inducted into the Hall of Fame this summer, graciously praised Fitzgerald on the achievement.

Congrats to my homie @LarryFitzgerald on becoming 2nd All-Time in receiving. Nice to know that I’m in good company! #respect — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) November 11, 2018

Frank Gore Tops 500+ Yards Rushing For 14th Consecutive Season

While Brees and Fitzgerald’s records were notable for the totals amassed in their careers, Miami Dolphins running back Frank Gore set a new mark for durability and consistency. In the Dolphins’ 31-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers, Gore carried 13 times for 90 yards. The 90 yards put him over 500 rushing yards on the season, the 14th straight year in which he’s gone for at least that many yards.

Those 14 seasons of 500-plus rushing yards breaks the record of 13 that was previously held by Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton. The 35-year-old Gore is also already in the top 5 of career rushing yards with 14,554 to this point. He’s about 715 behind Barry Sanders for third place.

Brees, Fitzgerald and Gore set some career marks Sunday, but there was also a pair of youngsters setting new marks.

Patrick Mahomes Sets New Chiefs Single-Season Franchise Record

On the opposite side of Larry Fitzgerald in Kansas City, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continued his strong play, tossing a pair of touchdowns in the win. Those passes broke a franchise record that had been in place since 1964.

Mahomes passed Hall of Famer Len Dawson for most touchdown passes in a single season in Chiefs’ franchise history. Dawson set the mark in 1964 by throwing 30, as he led the Chiefs to a 7-7 record. The 83-year-old seemed pretty happy to see Mahomes break his record when The Kansas City Star caught up with him after the game. The Chiefs, at 9-1, still have six games left to play, which leaves plenty of time for Mahomes to add to his mark.

Nick Chubb Sets Browns’ Franchise Record For Longest Run

The Browns are in the midst of another rough year with a 3-6-1 record and having just fired their head coach and offensive coordinator two weeks ago. But Sunday was a good day for Cleveland, as the team earned their first win under head coach Gregg Williams, and their rookies had a big day in the 28-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield had the best game of his young career, going 17-for-20 for 216 yards and three touchdowns. But it was running back Nick Chubb whose name went into the record books.

Nick Chubb for 92 YARDS 🔥



📺: FOX #ATLvsCLEpic.twitter.com/hSRZL6IGn1 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 11, 2018

That 92-yard run is the longest in franchise history, and it was part of a 20-carry 176-yard day, in which Chubb also added three catches for 33 yards and another score as a receiver.

Overall, Sunday saw records set across the spectrum. Career, single-season, and single-game marks were set by a variety of players throughout the league, adding to what was a fun Sunday.