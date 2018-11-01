(WJZ) — ALDI’s Fit & Active Southwest Veggie Stuffed Sandwich has been permanently discontinued due to possible health risks.

The sandwich was originally recalled in 2017 due to possible Listeria monocytogenes and Salmonella contamination. However, packaged expiration dates as late as February 2019 caused J&J Snack Foods Handheld Corp. and ALDI to worry consumers might still have the product stored in freezers.

According to a press release from ALDI on October 29, the impacted product was sold in ALDI stores in Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, West Virginia and in the Atlanta area through Instacart.

ALDI urges its customers to discard this product immediately or return it to their local store for a full refund.

No related illnesses have been reported and no other products have been recalled.

Customers who have questions about this voluntary recall may contact J&J Snack Foods Corp. directly at 856-532-9064 between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. EST

Intern Julia McColligan contributed to this report.