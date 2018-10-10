DOVER, Del. (CBS Local) – The Delaware Emergency Management Agency is encouraging everyone to take part in a nationwide earthquake drill next week.

The “Great Shakeout Earthquake Drill” will be held on Oct. 18 at 10:18 a.m.

All you need to do is drop to the ground, take cover by getting under a sturdy desk or table, and hold on.

You can register online to receive information on how to plan a drill and how to prepare for an earthquake. Officials hope the drill can help people practice their emergency plan in case of an earthquake and help them discuss what needs improvements in case of a real earthquake.

In the last 10 years, two earthquakes have been felt in Delaware. Last November, a 4.1 earthquake was centered in the Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge near Dover. In 1997, the U.S. Geological Survey and FEMA reclassified Delaware from being a low seismic risk state to a medium risk category.

You can register your family, school, business or organization in the drill at http://shakeout.org/register/.