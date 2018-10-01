Millions of football fans warm up for the big game by tailgating. And millions more warm up for Sunday’s action by watching CBS’s pregame show. CBS is now combining these two football mainstays into one immersive evening.

CBS Experiences, a new division of CBS, will be staging CBS Sports Friday Night Tailgate on November 9 at PlayStation Theater in New York City. The three-hour ticketed event will be filled with food, football and fun, as fans celebrate their favorite sport alongside some of CBS Sports’ biggest stars.

Attendees will be treated to a version of CBS Sports’ popular Sunday pregame show, with host James Brown and analysts Phil Simms, Bill Cowher, Boomer Esiason and Nate Burleson talking football and answering questions from the audience.

Bookending the analyst session will be an indoor tailgate party where guests can enjoy food and beverages and test their mettle in the interactive gaming area. Food will be provided by popular New York City restaurants like Bareburger, Mighty Quinn’s BBQ and Ben & Jack’s Steakhouse.

CBS Sports fantasy football gurus Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings will be podcasting live from the event and giving fantasy advice.

What better way is there to start your weekend of football than the Friday Night Tailgate?

Buy your tickets to CBS Sports Friday Night Tailgate at www.CBSSportsTailgate.com.