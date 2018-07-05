WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — Fair warning folks.

Don’t look at this post if you’re eating.

Michael Spencer, a fireworks injury victim, asked DC Fire & EMS to share photos of his injuries related to a fireworks accident.

Spencer had placed a mortar above his head with a shell exploding inside rather than flying into the air.

“Lesson here…. please, leave the fireworks to the professionals,” DC Fire tweeted.

On Tuesday night, a 21-year-old in Anne Arundel County suffered “catastrophic” injuries to both hands after he was a lit mortar into a mortar tube in his other hand.

Here are some fireworks safety tips from the National Council on Fireworks Safety:

Obey all local laws regarding the use of fireworks.

Know your fireworks; read the cautionary labels and performance descriptions before igniting.

A responsible adult SHOULD supervise all firework activities. Never give fireworks to children.

Alcohol and fireworks do not mix. Save your alcohol for after the show.

Wear safety glasses when shooting fireworks.

Light one firework at a time and then quickly move away.

Use fireworks OUTDOORS in a clear area; away from buildings and vehicles.

Never relight a “dud” firework. Wait 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water.

Always have a bucket of water and charged water hose nearby.

Never carry fireworks in your POCKET or shoot them into METAL or GLASS containers.

Do not experiment with homemade fireworks.

Dispose of spent fireworks by wetting them down and place in a metal trash can away from any building or combustible materials until the next day.

FAA regulations PROHIBIT the possession and transportation of fireworks in your checked baggage or carry-on luggage.

Report illegal explosives, like M-80s and quarter sticks, to the fire or police department.

And let’s not forget the safety of our pets!