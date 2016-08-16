Top Las Vegas Spots For A Mani Pedi

9101 W. Sahara Ave Suite 107
Las Vegas, NV 89117
(702) 360-6060
www.perfectnailslv.com
One of the most professional nail salons in Las Vegas with over 1,000 gel colors to choose from, this salon guarantees to make your life, feet and hands more beautiful. The salon is clean and refreshing, and the staff is very helpful, recommending perfect colors and designs for every client. You can walk in or make an appointment; they are flexible and attentive to your needs. The prices are just right, and you will leave there feeling like you’re walking on cloud nine.
8975 W. Charleston Blvd. Suite 150
Las Vegas, NV 89117
(702) 804-0123
www.vnailslasvegas.com
If you want to treat your feet and nails to luxury that is affordable when pampering is a necessity, this salon is the place for you that offers top quality nail related services and products with reasonable prices. This place is highly sanitized with disinfected tools, equipment, nail and pedicure stations. As they help you relax, the staff takes pride in their cleanliness and spacious stations for each client. Pedicures are available for children and adults; guests can choose from the basic, v-nails or deluxe pedicure. Other services include callus treatments, hot stones and an array of waxing services from Brazilian to face or full body.
5235 S. Fort Apache Rd Suite C
Las Vegas, NV 89148
(702) 862-8088
www.pediloungennails.com
Who doesn’t like to sip on a glass of wine while they get an amazing mani and pedi? At this salon, each service comes with complimentary drinks. This salon thrives to meet your expectations in nail care and with other full service beauty treatments that it offers. Pedicures include the quick mini pedicure with nail trimming, shaping and your choice of color. The classic pedicure includes nail trimming, cuticle conditioning, callus treatment, light sea salt scrub and massage with a hot towel and color of your choice. The gel pedicure is a classic pedicure with gel finishing. Over 20 organic and natural deluxe pedicures include the full treatment with the classic pedicure, sea salt scrub to a sugar scrub massage. This treatment also comes with a hydrating mask, hot towel wraps and hot stone massage and of course the polish of your choice. Manicures include the classic and deluxe manicures that include complimentary paraffin wax. Other services include nail enhancements, chrome nails, nail art, freehand designs, charms, coffin or stiletto shaping, full service waxing, eyelash extensions and lash removal.
8866 S. Eastern Ave Suite 101
Las Vegas, NV 89123
(702) 202-6914
www.axiomspa.com
For the latest upscale 3D nail art, gel nails and dry water-less pedicures in town, Kim Fan is the technician to go see. Kim is the ultimate expert in all things that glam with years of experience, and she is very artistic. She provides the best trends in nail art as well as custom hand painting. The salon goes the extra mile to assure clients are protected in this clean and sanitary full service salon. Other services include eyelash extensions, European facials, microdermabrasion, hydra and hydro dermabrasion, chemical peels, micro-current, RF and ultrasonic skin tightening, micro needling, waxing and permanent makeup.