Top Las Vegas Spots For A Mani Pedi

In almost every corner of the Las Vegas valley there is a salon located in a shopping center, off-set location or casino, but it is often hard to find a combination of great customer service, quality products and great pricing. Beauty comes with a cost, but it does not have to cost you an arm and leg. Throughout the valley there are salons that stand out and exceed the others with professionalism, sanitation and awesome locations.

Perfect Nails Las Vegas

9101 W. Sahara Ave Suite 107

Las Vegas, NV 89117

(702) 360-6060

www.perfectnailslv.com 9101 W. Sahara Ave Suite 107Las Vegas, NV 89117(702) 360-6060 One of the most professional nail salons in Las Vegas with over 1,000 gel colors to choose from, this salon guarantees to make your life, feet and hands more beautiful. The salon is clean and refreshing, and the staff is very helpful, recommending perfect colors and designs for every client. You can walk in or make an appointment; they are flexible and attentive to your needs. The prices are just right, and you will leave there feeling like you’re walking on cloud nine. Related: Top Mother’s Day Spa Deals In Las Vegas

V Nails Las Vegas

8975 W. Charleston Blvd. Suite 150

Las Vegas, NV 89117

(702) 804-0123

www.vnailslasvegas.com 8975 W. Charleston Blvd. Suite 150Las Vegas, NV 89117(702) 804-0123 If you want to treat your feet and nails to luxury that is affordable when pampering is a necessity, this salon is the place for you that offers top quality nail related services and products with reasonable prices. This place is highly sanitized with disinfected tools, equipment, nail and pedicure stations. As they help you relax, the staff takes pride in their cleanliness and spacious stations for each client. Pedicures are available for children and adults; guests can choose from the basic, v-nails or deluxe pedicure. Other services include callus treatments, hot stones and an array of waxing services from Brazilian to face or full body.

Pedi Lounge N Nails

5235 S. Fort Apache Rd Suite C

Las Vegas, NV 89148

(702) 862-8088

www.pediloungennails.com 5235 S. Fort Apache Rd Suite CLas Vegas, NV 89148(702) 862-8088 Who doesn’t like to sip on a glass of wine while they get an amazing mani and pedi? At this salon, each service comes with complimentary drinks. This salon thrives to meet your expectations in nail care and with other full service beauty treatments that it offers. Pedicures include the quick mini pedicure with nail trimming, shaping and your choice of color. The classic pedicure includes nail trimming, cuticle conditioning, callus treatment, light sea salt scrub and massage with a hot towel and color of your choice. The gel pedicure is a classic pedicure with gel finishing. Over 20 organic and natural deluxe pedicures include the full treatment with the classic pedicure, sea salt scrub to a sugar scrub massage. This treatment also comes with a hydrating mask, hot towel wraps and hot stone massage and of course the polish of your choice. Manicures include the classic and deluxe manicures that include complimentary paraffin wax. Other services include nail enhancements, chrome nails, nail art, freehand designs, charms, coffin or stiletto shaping, full service waxing, eyelash extensions and lash removal. Related: Top Gift Shops For Mother’s Day In Las Vegas

Axiom Spa

8866 S. Eastern Ave Suite 101

Las Vegas, NV 89123

(702) 202-6914

www.axiomspa.com 8866 S. Eastern Ave Suite 101Las Vegas, NV 89123(702) 202-6914 For the latest upscale 3D nail art, gel nails and dry water-less pedicures in town, Kim Fan is the technician to go see. Kim is the ultimate expert in all things that glam with years of experience, and she is very artistic. She provides the best trends in nail art as well as custom hand painting. The salon goes the extra mile to assure clients are protected in this clean and sanitary full service salon. Other services include eyelash extensions, European facials, microdermabrasion, hydra and hydro dermabrasion, chemical peels, micro-current, RF and ultrasonic skin tightening, micro needling, waxing and permanent makeup.

