Cops: Suspect, 7-Eleven Clerk Exchange Gunfire During RobberyPolice were searching for an armed gunman who exchanged gunfire with a convenience store clerk during a botched robbery early Wednesday.
Facebook Follows Instagram, Steals From SnapchatFacebook has adopted a Snapchat innovated feature.
General Patraeus Weighs In On ImmigrationOn the Heidi Harris Show, General Patraeus weighs in on the new immigration policies.
Disabled Man Pulled From Fire at North Las Vegas HomeA disabled man has been hospitalized after he was pulled from a North Las Vegas home after a fire.
Police: Stepfather Stabbed Stepson in East Vegas KillingPolice say a man killed in a fatal stabbing in east Las Vegas was trying to run away from his stepfather after a fight.
America's Bacon Supply Is Seriously Depleted; Prices SurgeAmerica's demand for bacon continues to be superior to the supply, causing prices to rise.

Gary McCord On Phoenix Open: 'Always A Great Tournament'Gary McCord, veteran CBS Sports golf broadcaster, assesses the favorites for the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale.
Former Cirque Staffer Hired as Vegas Golden Knights TrainerThe new head of athletic training of the NHL's new Vegas Golden Knights is a veteran Cirque du Soleil staffer.
Reports: Goldman Sachs Out of Raiders Stadium DealThe investment firm that had been expected to fill Sheldon Adelson's funding void is telling news outlets that they have also abandoned Las Vegas' $1.9 billion Raiders stadium project.
Adelson Pulls Out of Raiders Stadium Plan ProposalThe proposed $1.9 billion stadium plan to bring the Oakland Raiders to Las Vegas lost its largest stated private investor Monday as the family of Las Vegas Sands CEO Sheldon Adelson officially withdrew their $650 million commitment to the construction.
College Football National Signing Day: How To Watch, What To Watch ForHere's how to watch National Signing Day as it unfolds and what to look out for as football's next generation formally graduates to the collegiate level.
Keidel: Patriots Winning Without GronkRob Gronkowski is the Patriots' second-most indispensable player, and the team has won despite his season-ending injury.

Winter Weather: How To Survive In Hazardous ConditionsWant to know how to keep you and your family safe in the event of dangerous winter weather? Former NAVY SEAL Clinton Emerson shares his survival tips.
Best Low Carb Dishes In Las VegasMaking small changes in diet can create big changes and that includes selecting more nutritious meals when dining out. Low carb dishes are offered in these Las Vegas restaurants to make healthy eating delicious.
Best Comedy Shows Coming To Las Vegas In Spring 2017Get all of your laughs in when visiting Las Vegas. There are so many shows to see, including some of the top comedic performers in the world.
Romantic Valentine's Day DestinationsLooking for a romantic retreat? These Valentine's Day destinations are the perfect way to get away from it all!
5 Valentine's Day Activities For Singles
The Two-Day Hike: What To Bring And Why To Bring ItVenturing into the great outdoors? Be prepared, stay safe and have fun with this complete itinerary!

