Hundreds Gather to Remember Fallen North Las Vegas DetectiveSeveral hundred people gathered to remember a North Las Vegas police detective who died in a car crash.
Man Dead After Hitting Summerlin Parked CarPolice say a man is dead after he hit a parked car, possibly after he suffered a medical problem in Summerlin.
Nevada Senator, Congressman Seek to Limit National MonumentsWith some rural Nevadans angry that President Barack Obama designated two sprawling national monuments in the state in 2016, two Republican congressional lawmakers have introduced a measure to restrict the ability of future presidents to do the same.
Large Las Vegas Warehouse Catches FireFirefighters say crews are putting out hotspots after a large warehouse was engulfed in flames in Las Vegas.
Las Vegas Man Barricades Himself with Samurai SwordLas Vegas police say a man armed with a samurai sword has barricaded himself and an elderly woman inside his home.
Floods Force Hundreds of Evacuations in Nevada, CaliforniaHundreds fled homes as a massive winter storm packing heavy rain, damaging winds and lightning caused mudslides and widespread flooding in Northern California and Nevada.

8 Players Ejected After Brawl in Utah St-UNLV Women's GameEight players were ejected from a women's basketball game between Utah State and UNLV on Saturday night after a brawl that started with 1:10 left in the third quarter.
Injuries Too Much to Overcome as Texans Beat Raiders 27-14Oakland's first trip to the playoffs in 14 seasons was short-circuited in great part because of injuries that wrecked its once-prolific offense.
Keidel: Wild Card Weekend Could Be A Wild OneThe NFL Playoffs kick off this weekend with some hot teams and heavy favorites taking the field. How will the matchups play out?
What If The NFL Were Like European Soccer And Had A Loan System?The Raiders borrow Andrew Luck, the Lions borrow Mike Evans, and the Packers borrow Josh Norman: These are just a few of the possibilities if American Football embraced soccer's loan system.
WWE 2016 Review And 2017 PredictionsFrom Goldberg to AJ Styles to Shane McMahon, how can WWE possibly top last year? WWE experts review 2016 and make predictions for 2017.
Boise State Tops UNLV 77-59Chandler Hutchison had a career-high 28 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to help Boise State beat UNLV 77-59 on Wednesday night.

Best Consignment Shops In Las Vegas To Sell Clothing And AccessoriesConsignment shops have quickly gained a reputation as the perfect place to find "almost new" and gently used items. This is especially true in the Las Vegas area, where we have some of the best shops to be found. When you're searching for the perfect gift or that just right outfit or gift, or if you are looking to pick up a bit of cash by making a donation on consignment, check out these stores and reap the rewards.
Best Signature Cocktails In Las VegasVegas may be best known for all of the gambling, bright lights and live entertainment. However, this city is home to some many unique cocktails that everyone must try when in town.
Best Bars In Las Vegas To Ring In 2017This year consider bringing in the New Year in Las Vegas in a bar, whether upscale with hand-crafted cocktails to rowdy dives. These bars will help make New Years Eve memorable.
