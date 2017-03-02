Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Latest Vegas News

Homeless Man Found Killed in Downtown Las VegasPolice investigators are working to determine who killed a homeless man found dead near a downtown Las Vegas intersection Friday morning, according to authorities.
Jack Be Nimble is the Pet Pick of the Week for 2-3-2017Our Pet Pick is a Miniature Pinscher puppy who will need a lot of attention, as well as love.
Ex-Morgan Stanley Financial Adviser Arrested in HendersonFederal authorities in New York have charged a former Morgan Stanley financial adviser with stealing at least $5 million from customers.
Man Held, 2 Sought After Vegas Strip Club ShootingOne man is in custody and police are looking for two others after a shooting overnight near the entrance of a strip club off the Las Vegas Strip.
The REAL Reason Government Officials Are Worried About FaithHeidi Harris talked about how President Trump will protect religious liberties.
South Las Vegas House Fire Leaves One DisplacedInvestigators are looking into the cause of a house fire that sustained serious damage in a south Las Vegas neighborhood Thursday.

Latest Vegas Sports

Keidel: Will Offense Or Defense Win Super Bowl LI?The Falcons and Patriots both feature dominant offenses. Stopping them might be the key to winning Super Bowl LI.
NHL Vegas Expansion has Trickle-Down Effect in AHLNo one will benefit more from the addition of the Golden Knights than the best of the best in the minors.
CBS Sports' Clark Kellogg Breaks Down Indiana-Wisconsin Big Ten ClashCBS Sports' college basketball analyst Clark Kellogg discusses Indiana's chances of upsetting Wisconsin in Madison this Sunday.
Cody Rhodes Still Doesn't Regret Leaving WWEMost pro wrestlers dream of making it to WWE. Cody Rhodes left WWE for the independents, and the gamble is paying off big time.
Hunter Hits FTs in Final 20 Seconds as New Mexico Tops UNLVElijah Brown made five 3-pointers and scored 29 points, Jordan Hunter hit 3 of 4 free throws in the final 20 seconds and New Mexico beat UNLV 80-77 on Wednesday night.
Goodell: "Work to Be Done" Before Vegas MoveNFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the league has not made a determination about Las Vegas as the host of a team for the league.

Eat.See.Play

Winter Weather: How To Survive In Hazardous ConditionsWant to know how to keep you and your family safe in the event of dangerous winter weather? Former NAVY SEAL Clinton Emerson shares his survival tips.
Best Low Carb Dishes In Las VegasMaking small changes in diet can create big changes and that includes selecting more nutritious meals when dining out. Low carb dishes are offered in these Las Vegas restaurants to make healthy eating delicious.
Best Comedy Shows Coming To Las Vegas In Spring 2017Get all of your laughs in when visiting Las Vegas. There are so many shows to see, including some of the top comedic performers in the world.
Romantic Valentine's Day DestinationsLooking for a romantic retreat? These Valentine's Day destinations are the perfect way to get away from it all!
5 Valentine's Day Activities For Singles
The Two-Day Hike: What To Bring And Why To Bring ItVenturing into the great outdoors? Be prepared, stay safe and have fun with this complete itinerary!

