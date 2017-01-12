Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Las Vegas Police Investigating East Vegas Fatal StabbingPolice are investigating a possible homicide in the area of east Las Vegas.
Mayweather: Fight Against McGregor "Can Happen"Floyd Mayweather Jr. says facing UFC star Conor McGregor in a boxing ring "can happen" and is something that would "give the fans what they want to see."
Jurors Begin Deliberations in Husband Hitman Murder CaseA Las Vegas jury has begun deliberating in the murder trial of a 31-year-old woman accused of arranging for a man to kill her husband.
Wanna Bet? Once Gambling-Shy NFL Plans Move to VegasIf the NFL approves the move, the Raiders' new stadium could literally be walking distance from a few of the city's dozens of sports books.
UNLV, Sanchez Agree to 3-Year Extension Through 2021UNLV and football coach Tony Sanchez have agreed to a three-year contract extension through the 2021 season.
Man Arrested in Homeless Man's Murder Near Woodlawn CemeteryA man already under arrest on unrelated crimes has been charged with the killing of a homeless man found outside Woodlawn Cemetery last November, according to authorities.

Keidel: Ranking Bill Belichick Among Great NFL CoachesPatriots head coach, Bill Belichick, may be the greatest coach in NFL history, especially given this era of parity and free agency.
Raiders Propose $1 Annual Rent for New Vegas StadiumThe Oakland Raiders are proposing a lease for a new $1.9 billion domed stadium in Las Vegas that would have the team pay $1 a year in rent.
CBS Sports' Seth Davis Breaks Down UNC-Miami ACC MatchupCBS Sports college basketball analyst Seth Davis discusses the ACC matchup between #9 North Carolina and Miami.

Best Comedy Shows Coming To Las Vegas In Spring 2017Get all of your laughs in when visiting Las Vegas. There are so many shows to see, including some of the top comedic performers in the world.
Romantic Valentine's Day DestinationsLooking for a romantic retreat? These Valentine's Day destinations are the perfect way to get away from it all!
The Two-Day Hike: What To Bring And Why To Bring ItVenturing into the great outdoors? Be prepared, stay safe and have fun with this complete itinerary!
Best Places In Las Vegas For Secondhand Baby GearWelcoming a new little bundle of joy is one of the most exciting times of any family's life. It can also be tremendously expensive, especially if this is your first child. That's when you may decide to start looking for excellent "stuff" for your little treasure's everyday needs. Good news for those of you who live in Vegas: there are stores here that cater to top-notch, gently-used baby gear!
