UNLV Earns First Conference Win 81-75 Over WyomingJovan Mooring scored 17 points and had seven assists as UNLV fended off Wyoming to earn an 81-75 win on Saturday.

Nevada Troopers Warn That Driving While High Still IllegalState troopers are warning Nevada drivers that driving while high will remain against the law in 2017 despite the legalization of recreational marijuana.

Blaze Consumes Aapartments Being Built in Western VegasFire officials say a fire that ripped through an apartment complex being built in the western outskirts of Las Vegas destroyed one building, heavily damaged two others and left a fourth with minor damage.

Nunes Stops Rousey 48 Seconds Into Comeback at UFC 207Ronda Rousey's UFC comeback didn't even last a minute.

Garbrandt Tops Cruz by Decision, Gets Bantam Belt at UFC 207Cody Garbrandt won the UFC bantamweight title Friday night, battering champion Dominick Cruz to earn a surprising decision victory in the co-main event at UFC 207.

Official: Power Won't Be Fully Back at Rio Casino for DaysThe busy New Year's holiday weekend is likely to come and go before a Rio casino hotel tower in Las Vegas fully recovers from a power outage that prompted a 900-room evacuation, officials said Friday.