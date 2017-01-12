Man Arrested in Homeless Man's Murder Near Woodlawn...
A man already under arrest has been charged with the killing of a homeless man found outside...
Vegas Bar Shooting, Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested
The suspect in the shooting death at a Las Vegas bar last weekend as well as a string of armed...
Raiders Propose $1 Annual Rent for New Vegas Stadium
The Oakland Raiders are proposing to pay $1 a year in rent to play at a $1.9 billion domed...
Woman Sent to Prison on "Stolen Valor" Charge
A woman has been sentenced to nearly 20 year in prison in Nevada that began when she falsely...
Join Us at the Whiskey & Fine Spirits Festival!
As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network. At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.
Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.
If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com
Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards