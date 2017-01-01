Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Missing 8-Year-Old Boy Found Safe in Northern NevadaAuthorities have cancelled an AMBER Alert after a missing 8-year-old boy was found in Reno early Sunday.
Omogbo Scores 22, Colorado State Beats UNLV 69-49Emmanuel Omogbo scored 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for his 21st career double-double, Gian Clavell added 18 points, and Colorado State beat UNLV 69-49 on Saturday.
A $1.1 Million Bet - and a Lot of Happy Vegas BookiesA bettor using his phone app put $1.1 million on the Atlanta Falcons plus 3 points in the Super Bowl, part of an influx of money that could make Sunday a record day in Las Vegas sports books.
Homicide Victim's Remains in Suitcase Dropped in Vacant LotPolice reports say the dismembered remains of a homicide victim were found in a scorched suitcase in a vacant lot in Las Vegas.
Vegas Kidnap Victim Said Ex-Boyfriend Stalked HerAuthorities say a Nevada woman found chained and handcuffed in a van stopped by police in New Mexico had been stalked and abducted by an ex-boyfriend.
6 Bundy Ranch Standoff 'Gunmen and Followers' to Begin TrialA federal jury in Nevada is about to be picked to decide whether a tense standoff pitting armed ranchers and rangers against federal agents over a herd of cattle in a dry river bed amounted to a peaceful expression of free speech and weapon rights, or an insurrection against the U.S. government.

Keidel: Will Offense Or Defense Win Super Bowl LI?The Falcons and Patriots both feature dominant offenses. Stopping them might be the key to winning Super Bowl LI.
NHL Vegas Expansion has Trickle-Down Effect in AHLNo one will benefit more from the addition of the Golden Knights than the best of the best in the minors.
CBS Sports' Clark Kellogg Breaks Down Indiana-Wisconsin Big Ten ClashCBS Sports' college basketball analyst Clark Kellogg discusses Indiana's chances of upsetting Wisconsin in Madison this Sunday.
Cody Rhodes Still Doesn't Regret Leaving WWEMost pro wrestlers dream of making it to WWE. Cody Rhodes left WWE for the independents, and the gamble is paying off big time.

Winter Weather: How To Survive In Hazardous ConditionsWant to know how to keep you and your family safe in the event of dangerous winter weather? Former NAVY SEAL Clinton Emerson shares his survival tips.
Best Low Carb Dishes In Las VegasMaking small changes in diet can create big changes and that includes selecting more nutritious meals when dining out. Low carb dishes are offered in these Las Vegas restaurants to make healthy eating delicious.
Best Comedy Shows Coming To Las Vegas In Spring 2017Get all of your laughs in when visiting Las Vegas. There are so many shows to see, including some of the top comedic performers in the world.
Romantic Valentine's Day DestinationsLooking for a romantic retreat? These Valentine's Day destinations are the perfect way to get away from it all!
The Two-Day Hike: What To Bring And Why To Bring ItVenturing into the great outdoors? Be prepared, stay safe and have fun with this complete itinerary!

