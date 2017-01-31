Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Follow-Up to Federal Probe Credits Vegas Police for ReformsA federal office that began dissecting Las Vegas police practices five years ago for a first-in-the-nation "collaborative" review is crediting the department in a new report for "notable and sustained" policy changes and a sharp drop in the number of officer shootings.
Las Vegas Police: Suspect Shot; Officer Not InjuredAuthorities say a suspect has been shot near a hotel and gambling hall in southern Nevada and that a police officer was involved but not injured.
Las Vegas Police: Pedestrian on Roadway Fatally InjuredLas Vegas police say a pedestrian was fatally injured when struck by a minivan.
Nevada Sen. Cortez Masto 1 of 11 Against New Homeland ChiefNevada's new U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto was one of 11 Democrats who voted against President Trump's nominee for secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.
Cops: Man, Struck, Killed by Semi at Vegas Albertsons StoreA man was killed after police say he walked behind a semi-trailer truck and was run over by the vehicle, according to authorities.
Keidel: NFL Championships All About OffenseThis year's NFL Championship round is fueled by pyrotechnic passing and overall offense. What teams will move on to the Super Bowl?
2017 NBA All-Star Game Starting LineupsThe votes are in and the 2017 NBA All-Star Game starting lineups have been announced. Who will start for the East and West and why?
CBS Sports' Clark Kellogg Breaks Down Arizona-UCLA Pac-12 ShowdownNo. 3 UCLA hosts No. 14 Arizona in an important Pac-12 matchup, and CBS Sports' Clark Kellogg takes a closer look.
Bay Area Investors Still Working to Keep Raiders in OaklandOakland civic leaders and deep-pocketed investors fighting to keep the Raiders from moving insist they are still in the game despite team owner Mark Davis formally applying to the NFL to relocate to Las Vegas.
The True Story Of How AJ Styles Signed With WWEWWE finally recognized that AJ Styles, widely viewed as a phenomenal wrestling talent, was worth more than a developmental deal.
5 Valentine's Day Activities for Singles
The Two-Day Hike: What To Bring And Why To Bring ItVenturing into the great outdoors? Be prepared, stay safe and have fun with this complete itinerary!
Best Places In Las Vegas For Secondhand Baby GearWelcoming a new little bundle of joy is one of the most exciting times of any family's life. It can also be tremendously expensive, especially if this is your first child. That's when you may decide to start looking for excellent "stuff" for your little treasure's everyday needs. Good news for those of you who live in Vegas: there are stores here that cater to top-notch, gently-used baby gear!
Valentine's Day Dinner For Two
DIY Valentine's Day GiftsLooking for the perfect Valentine's Day gift while trying to stick to a budget? These DIY presents will leave your sweetie stuck with cupid's arrow!
Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

