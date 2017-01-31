Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Flu Activity on the Rise in Southern NevadaThe flu has been spreading in Clark County with 238 confirmed cases and one death reported since October.
Contractor Claims Upstart Carmaker Faraday Future Owes $1.8MA contractor is suing upstart electric vehicle company Faraday Future, alleging that it is owed $1.8 million for work on graphic and digital elements behind the unveiling of a concept car at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas.
Governor, Elections Chief Say No Illegal Voting in NevadaNevada's governor and top state election official said Wednesday they know of no evidence that anyone voted illegally last November.
Cops: Two Arrested For Firing Pellet Gun at Passing VehiclesAn 18-year-old and an underage boy were arrested after Las Vegas police said the pair were firing a pellet gun at passing vehicles and a playground in Sunset Park Wednesday morning.
Cops Seek Three Gunmen Who Wounded Boy, 11Two months after an 11-year-old boy was critically wounded when gunmen opened fire on his family's downtown Las Vegas home, detectives are still searching for those suspects.
Four Sought in Violent Vegas Store Robbery Caught on VideoPolice were searching for four men behind a violent convenience store robbery last weekend caught on surveillance video.

CBS Sports Begins 2017 Golf Coverage At Farmers Insurance OpenCBS Sports is set to broadcast 22 golf tournaments in 2017, including The Masters, PGA Championship and Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Foley: Golden Knights May Hire First Coach 'Before the Season's Over'The Vegas Golden Knights could have the team's first head coach in the fold sooner rather than later, a move that could happen before the end of the current NHL season.
CBS To Air 'NCAA March Madness Bracket Preview Show' On February 11thThe NCAA selection committee will unveil their current Top 16 teams as the nation gears up for the NCAA tournament in March.
Keidel: Brady And Ryan, A Contrast In QBsTom Brady and Matt Ryan, two contrasting quarterbacks leading high-powered offenses, are the story for Super Bowl LI.
Vegas Makes Patriots a 3-Point Pick for Super Bowl LIOddsmakers like the New England Patriots by a field goal over the Atlanta Falcons in what experts think will be a high-scoring Super Bowl.
Mooring's 30 Points Lift UNLV Past Air Force in 2OT, 87-85Jovan Mooring nailed a 3-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime, then converted five free throw attempts in the final minute of the second extra period to lift UNLV to an 87-85 victory over Air Force in a Mountain West Conference thriller Saturday.

Best Comedy Shows Coming To Las Vegas In Spring 2017Get all of your laughs in when visiting Las Vegas. There are so many shows to see, including some of the top comedic performers in the world.
Romantic Valentine's Day DestinationsLooking for a romantic retreat? These Valentine's Day destinations are the perfect way to get away from it all!
The Two-Day Hike: What To Bring And Why To Bring ItVenturing into the great outdoors? Be prepared, stay safe and have fun with this complete itinerary!
Best Places In Las Vegas For Secondhand Baby GearWelcoming a new little bundle of joy is one of the most exciting times of any family's life. It can also be tremendously expensive, especially if this is your first child. That's when you may decide to start looking for excellent "stuff" for your little treasure's everyday needs. Good news for those of you who live in Vegas: there are stores here that cater to top-notch, gently-used baby gear!
