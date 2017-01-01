Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Woman Who Died After North Las Vegas Shooting IdentifiedNorth Las Vegas police have released the name of a 21-year-old-woman who died after a shooting.
Former Chaparral High Star Athlete Shot, Killed During FightPolice say an 18-year-old former standout athlete at Chaparral High School was shot and killed after a shooting outside a home.
North Las Vegas Police: Woman Victim of Apparent ShootingNorth Las Vegas police say a 21-year-old-woman is dead following an apparent shooting.
Judge Clarifies Order in Challenge to School Choice ProgramA Nevada judge has revised a previous order in a legal challenge to the state's voucher-style Education Savings Account program to allow the treasurer's office to continue to accept applications.
For Western U.S. Ski Resorts, Too Much Snow is a Good WoeFor ski resorts in Colorado and the Sierra Nevada, it's a good problem to have: too much snow.
Starla is the Pet Pick of the Week for 1-13-2017Our Pet Pick is a gentle girl with a loving nature

Dana White Offers Mayweather-McGregor $25 Million Each For FightThe UFC president also mentioned negotiating a split of the pay-per-view sales with both fighters if they're willing to step into the ring.
5 NBA Trades That Should HappenWith the NBA trade deadline looming next month, teams look to add players or draft picks. These 5 trades would be a win for both sides.
Who Will Be Undertaker’s Opponent At WrestleMania?The Undertaker will make his ominous presence felt at WrestleMania 33. But WWE has yet to reveal his opponent.
CBS Sports' Tony Gonzalez Breaks Down NFL's Divisional Round GamesTony Gonzalez, 17-year NFL veteran and current CBS Sports NFL analyst, discusses Texans-Patriots and other divisional round matchups.
Raiders, Chargers Talk Relocation with NFL Stadium CommitteeThe NFL's stadium and finance committees met Wednesday for about 3½ hours to discuss relocation of the Chargers and Raiders.
Clemson Leaves Vegas Sports Books Big Losers in Big WinBettors scored a rare victory in a big game, jumping on Clemson when betting opened a week earlier and staying with the Tigers until finally bookmakers stopped taking bets in the second half of Monday night's game.

Valentine's Day Dinner For Two
DIY Valentine's Day GiftsLooking for the perfect Valentine's Day gift while trying to stick to a budget? These DIY presents will leave your sweetie stuck with cupid's arrow!
Best Restaurants In Las Vegas For Valentine's Day 2017Create memories and experience a romantic evening with a special dinner on Valentine’s Day in Las Vegas with these top choices for the perfect restaurant.
Best Consignment Shops In Las Vegas To Sell Clothing And AccessoriesConsignment shops have quickly gained a reputation as the perfect place to find "almost new" and gently used items. This is especially true in the Las Vegas area, where we have some of the best shops to be found. When you're searching for the perfect gift or that just right outfit or gift, or if you are looking to pick up a bit of cash by making a donation on consignment, check out these stores and reap the rewards.
Best Signature Cocktails In Las VegasVegas may be best known for all of the gambling, bright lights and live entertainment. However, this city is home to some many unique cocktails that everyone must try when in town.
Book Gift Guide For The Sports Enthusiast In Your Life

