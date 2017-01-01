Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

UNLV Earns First Conference Win 81-75 Over WyomingJovan Mooring scored 17 points and had seven assists as UNLV fended off Wyoming to earn an 81-75 win on Saturday.
Nevada Troopers Warn That Driving While High Still IllegalState troopers are warning Nevada drivers that driving while high will remain against the law in 2017 despite the legalization of recreational marijuana.
Blaze Consumes Aapartments Being Built in Western VegasFire officials say a fire that ripped through an apartment complex being built in the western outskirts of Las Vegas destroyed one building, heavily damaged two others and left a fourth with minor damage.
Nunes Stops Rousey 48 Seconds Into Comeback at UFC 207Ronda Rousey's UFC comeback didn't even last a minute.
Garbrandt Tops Cruz by Decision, Gets Bantam Belt at UFC 207Cody Garbrandt won the UFC bantamweight title Friday night, battering champion Dominick Cruz to earn a surprising decision victory in the co-main event at UFC 207.
Official: Power Won't Be Fully Back at Rio Casino for DaysThe busy New Year's holiday weekend is likely to come and go before a Rio casino hotel tower in Las Vegas fully recovers from a power outage that prompted a 900-room evacuation, officials said Friday.

Ronda Rousey Gets $3 Million Guaranteed Payday at UFC 207Ronda Rousey is getting one of the biggest guaranteed paydays in UFC history for her comeback fight.
UFC 207: Ronda Rousey vs. Amanda Nunes - Live BlogShe's back! Or at least that's what they are telling us. This is Ken Boehlke, checking in live from T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip at UFC 207 Rousey vs. Nunes.
Ronda Rousey Returns to Reclaim Her Title Belt at UFC 207Ronda Rousey's comeback fight is the main event in the UFC's traditional end-of-the-year show in its hometown, and few events in the promotion's blockbuster 2016 have been more anticipated.

Best Bars In Las Vegas To Ring In 2017This year consider bringing in the New Year in Las Vegas in a bar, whether upscale with hand-crafted cocktails to rowdy dives. These bars will help make New Years Eve memorable.
4 Course Hanukkah Dinner RecipeWant to spice up Hanukkah dinner this year? Try this complete four course meal!
New Year's Eve Party DIY GuideAre you hosting New Year's Eve this year? Be the host with the most, all with the help of these easy DIY tips!

