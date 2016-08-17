Top Craft Coffee Spots In Las Vegas

From Harry Potter to the far side of artistically brewed blends, you can definitely find your go-to place when you are lucky enough to be in the Las Vegas area. Simply delicious.

Mothership Coffee Roasters

2708 N Green Valley Pkwy

Henderson, NV 89014

(702) 456-1869

Freshly roasted, freshly ground and freshly prepared: you can't find a better cup of coffee in town. And then there are the delicious treats and pastries to accompany that cafe rush. This is an unforgettable way to start your day and this shop is bound to become a firm favorite. The service is friendly and knowledgable and they will do their best to do it your way, If you visit later in the day, try their hopped nitrogen brew for an out-of-this world taste experience.

Bad Owl Coffee

10575 S Eastern Ave #160

Henderson, NV 89052

(702) 483-3331

From the Harry Potter-esque theme to the cozy, welcoming atmosphere, this new coffee shop has received rave reviews from locals and guests alike. Espresso, nitrogen-infused coffee & "cafe bites" are presented for your pleasure in this Harry Potter-inspired setting, and everything is delicious. It's fun to look at all the decorations to find those secret hidden allusions as you sip some delicious brew (hint: their mocha and nutella lattes are outstanding but everyone has to try the butter brew latte). "Serious coffee with a touch of magic."

Sambalatte Torrefazione Boca Park

750 S Rampart Blvd #9

Las Vegas, NV 89145

This coffee joint is touted as a "hip" coffee bar with pastries, imported coffee, an outdoor patio and – surprisingly enough – a library on the upper level! Locals love it as a meet and greet gathering place while others enjoy it as a welcome respite from the heat. The Steampunk brewing machines allows baristas to craft individual cups of coffee to their "exacting standards" making each cup unique, ready to be decorated with signature "latte art."

The Beat Coffee House & Records

520 Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101

(702) 385-2328

Remember the coffee houses of the 60's? The Beat revisits that theme and has earned its niche as a "funky" place to hang out and enjoy a cup of locally roasted joe. There are eclectic treats to mange on and if you like, you can even enjoy wine or beer. Local musicians are encouraged to entertain the clientele and there are vinyl records for sale. A little bit of everything in a very comfy setting.

Sunrise Coffee House

3130 E Sunset Rd

Las Vegas, NV 89120

(702) 433-3304

Juanny and Josh started Sunrise Coffee and Mothership Coffee Roasters in 2008 as part of a movement to bring back the neighborhood coffee shop. This independent coffeehouse offers fair trade coffee and teas plus vegan and vegetarian snacks for your enjoyment. This eclectic place offers fresh roast coffee beans and baristas with a sense of style and humor. They are definitely eco-conscious but that sense of fun shines through everything they do. If you want a welcoming local place to select as your morning hangout, this is the place for you.

Sharon Damon is a preschool specialist, avid reader, passionate writer and creative baker/ cook. She has been a cooking instructor at a local Rec Center in Henderson, NV since 2011, and has written for Examiner and other publications since 2010. She knows her way around the keyboard and the kitchen! Sharon moved from a small city in Canada to Las Vegas 6 years ago, to marry the love of her life, and has since been swept up in the whirlwind known as Sin City. Her work can be found at Examiner.com.