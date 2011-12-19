NBA Power Rankings

Rankings are updated every Monday of the NBA season.
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Change
|Comment
|1
|Boston Celtics
|8-2
|
▲ 7
|The Celtics are the first team in NBA history to reel off eight victories after starting the season 0-2. Veteran Marcus Morris, who made his season debut on Nov. 3, averaged 10.5 points along with 5.5 rebounds in 20.5 minutes of action in two games. Boston, which ranks first in scoring defense and defensive rating, has held all eight of their opponents during the winning streak to under 94 points.
|2
|Golden State Warriors
|7-3
|
▲ 3
|The Dubs won six of seven-- including three in a row -- all on the road and by at least 19 points. Steph Curry picked up his first double-double of the season, with 22 points and 11 assists in the win over the Nuggets on Saturday. But, more impressively, he registered a career-high plus-minus of +44. Golden State is currently the highest-scoring team in the third quarter at 31.9 points a game, which is also their highest-scoring quarter.
|3
|Houston Rockets
|8-3
|
▼ 1
|The Rockets have won three straight, and have scored at least 119 points in each of those games, which includes a season-high 137 on Sunday. James Harden was directly involved in 66.4% of the Rockets’ points against the Jazz (Sunday), as he had a career-high 56 points to go along with 13 assists. This ties him with Russell Westbrook for the most games (3) in NBA history with 50 points and 10 assists.
|4
|Detroit Pistons
|7-3
|
▲ 6
|The Pistons, who have won 5 of 6, improved to 3-0 on the second night of back-to-backs with their victory over the Kings (Saturday). Guard Avery Bradley has been clutch during this six-game stretch, tallying 20 points and making at least three triples on four occasions. Scoring off opponent's turnovers has been a major factor in their success, as the Pistons have outscored their opponents in that department in nine of the first 10 games.
|5
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|7-3
|
▲ 8
|The Timberwolves are on their first five-game winning streak since Jan. 2-10, 2009. Jeff Teague is starting to feel comfortable with the Wolves, recording four double-doubles in the last five games. Minnesota is a league-best 4-0 in games decided by three-points or fewer.
|6
|San Antonio Spurs
|6-4
|
▼ 2
|Head coach Gregg Popovich moved past Phil Jackson for sixth place on the league’s all-time victory list with 1,156 wins following the Spurs’ victory over the Suns on Sunday. Second-year guard Bryn Forbes scored in double-figures in consecutive games for the first time in his career after tallying 12 points against the Suns.
|7
|Washington Wizards
|5-4
|
▼ 1
|The Wizards won for just the second time in six games with their victory over Toronto on Sunday. Bradley Beal has gotten off to a strong start in November, pouring in at least 36 points in each of the three games, while shooting 54.5% from the field and 41.2% from beyond the arc. Washington, the third-highest-scoring team in the league (113.5), has topped the century mark eight times.
|8
|Toronto Raptors
|5-4
|
▼ 1
|The Raptors won two of their final three games to close their recent six-game road trip at 3-3. Kyle Lowry was ejected in the second quarter of the Raps’ loss to Washington on Sunday, marking the sixth time the 31-year-old has been tossed. Toronto is making a league-low 30.5% of their three-point attempts.
|9
|Memphis Grizzlies
|6-4
|
▼ 8
|The Grizzlies went 1-3 this past week. Tyreke Evans has increased his scoring output over the last three games, topping the 20-point plateau in each contest and averaging 26.0 points while shooting 57.6% from the floor and 50% from beyond the arc. Evans leads a bench unit that owns a league-best 92.2 defensive rating and has the highest net rating (+12.4), as the Grizzlies’ reserves are outscoring their opposing benches by 5.7 points a game, which is also tops in the league.
|10
|Los Angeles Clippers
|5-4
|
▼ 7
|The Clippers went just 1-4 on their recent five-game home stand. Los Angeles erased a 23-point fourth-quarter deficit against the Heat on Sunday, but still lost to Miami (104-101). DeAndre Jordan, who posted his fifth game of at least 18 rebounds (Sunday), leads the league in offensive rebounds (5.8) and total rebounds (15.1) per game.
|11
|Orlando Magic
|6-4
|
—
|The Magic have lost two straight, as they have failed to score 90 points in each game. Evan Fournier, the team’s leading scorer, was held to six points on 2-of-14 shooting in the loss to Boston, marking the first time this season that the 25-year-old Frenchman did not reach double-figures. Orlando ranks second in the league in three-point defense, holding opponents to 31.2% from beyond the arc.
|12
|Portland Trail Blazers
|6-4
|
—
|The Trail Blazers have won two straight and improved to 4-2 at home after fending off the Thunder (103-99) on Sunday night. Damian Lillard has scored 30 or more points in each of his last four games after not scoring that many points in any of the team’s first six contests. Portland, which leads the league in rebound percentage, is the only team to rank in the top-3 of the league in both offensive and defensive rebound percentage.
|13
|New Orleans Pelicans
|5-5
|
▲ 3
|The Pelicans have won two straight, both on the road, to improve to 4-2 away from home on the season. DeMarcus Cousins (25 points, 11 rebounds) and Anthony Davis (27 points, 16 rebounds) each picked up double-doubles in the overtime win over the Bulls on Saturday, marking the fourth time the duo has done so with at least 25 points and 10 rebounds.
|14
|Los Angeles Lakers
|5-5
|
▲ 9
|The Lakers have won three of four, with all three victories coming at home, where they are 4-3 on the season. Rookie Kyle Kuzma, who replaced injured Larry Nance in the starting lineup, has posted two straight double-doubles to give him three such games on the year.
|15
|New York Knicks
|5-4
|
▲ 9
|The Knicks are 3-1 during their current five-game home stand and have won five of six overall. Kristaps Porzingis, who scored 24 of his career-high 40 over the last 13 minutes and 30 seconds on Sunday, joined Patrick Ewing as the only player in franchise history to put up 40 points and five blocks in the Knicks’ come-from-behind win over the Pacers.
|16
|Philadelphia 76ers
|5-4
|
▲ 9
|The 76ers have won four straight to go over the .500 threshold for the first time since Nov. 13, 2013. Forward Robert Covington, who is sixth in the NBA with 32 three-pointers, has made a triple in each of the team’s first nine games, including 11 in the last two. Philadelphia ranks third in three-pointers made per game (12.3) and fourth in three-point percentage (39.5%).
|17
|Milwaukee Bucks
|4-5
|
▼ 8
|The Bucks have lost three straight games, with the last two setbacks coming on the road, where they are now 2-2 on the season. Khris Middleton, who poured in a season-high 43 points in a loss to the Hornets (Wednesday), is averaging 23. 7 points along with 6.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists over his last four games.
|18
|Utah Jazz
|5-5
|
▼ 4
|The Jazz are one of three teams to have yet to record a road victory (0-4). Rookie Donovan Mitchell has scored at least 17 points in all three of his games in November and four of his last five overall. Utah has been outscored by an average of 14.3 points on the road this year, while they have a plus-8.0 margin in their six home games.
|19
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|4-5
|
▼ 4
|The Thunder fell to 0-3 on the season when they fail to score 100 points, following their 103-99 loss to the Blazers on Sunday. Carmelo Anthony was ejected on Sunday after being called for a flagrant 2 foul for hitting Nuggets big man Jusuf Nurkic in the face while driving to the basket. It was the 10th flagrant foul of Anthony’s career.
|20
|Denver Nuggets
|5-5
|
▼ 3
|The Nuggets are one of two teams who are at least 4-0 against teams with a sub-.500 record. (The Pelicans (5-0) are the other.) Paul Millsap, who is averaging 15.2 points a game, had his first two 20-point contests this week, when he dumped in 20 and 27 in consecutive games versus Toronto and Miami, respectively.
|21
|Charlotte Hornets
|5-5
|
▼ 3
|The Hornets have begun their current four-game road trip with two straight losses and are now 1-4 away from home. Jeremy Lamb, who is averaging a career-high 17.6 points a game, failed to score 15 points for the first time all season against the Timberwolves on Sunday. Charlotte leads the league with 39.8 defensive rebounds, despite ranking sixth in defensive rebound percentage at 80.8%.
|22
|Indiana Pacers
|5-5
|
▼ 1
|The Pacers have dropped two straight games. Myles Turner returned to the court Friday from a concussion that he suffered during the first game of the season. He’s averaging 13.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in 24 minutes over the two games. Indiana is one of the top offensive teams in the league, ranking in the top five in scoring, offensive rating and field percentage.
|23
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|4-6
|
▼ 4
|The Cavs have lost five of seven, including three straight at home following their loss Sunday to the Hawks at Quicken Loans Arena. LeBron James, who became the youngest player to reach 29,000 points after torching the Wizards for 57 points (Friday), is averaging 45.0 points -- on 66.1% shooting -- along with 9.0 assists and 8.5 rebounds in three November games.
|24
|Miami Heat
|4-5
|
▼ 4
|The Heat bounced back from blowing a 25-point lead to defeat the Clippers (104-101) on Sunday. They evened their record at 1-1 during a season-long six game road trip. Hassan Whiteside, who missed five games due to injury, posted two double-doubles in three games this week -- averaging 13.0 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting 60.0% from the floor.
|25
|Phoenix Suns
|4-6
|
▲ 4
|The Suns have lost two in a row to fall to 4-3 under Jay Triano. T.J. Warren is on pace to have a career year in scoring, as he is averaging 16.7 points a game. He’s scored in double-figures in three of the four games this past week. Phoenix, which has made a three-pointer in 1,068 straight games, is last in the league in assists per game (18.1) and assist percentage (47.8).
|26
|Brooklyn Nets
|3-6
|
▼ 4
|The Nets, who have lost four straight, dropped to 0-4 away from home with a loss to the Lakers on Friday, which began a five-game road swing for the team. Third-year forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson continued his offensive surge to start the season, scoring 20 points in each of the two games this week. Brooklyn is currently playing the fastest pace of all 30 teams, averaging 109.26 possessions and a league-high 91.8 shot attempts.
|27
|Chicago Bulls
|2-6
|
▲ 3
|The Bulls have played the fewest games in the league. Guard Justin Holiday has scored in double-figures in all but one game, despite shooting the ball so poorly (34.4%). Forward Bobby Portis is expected to be available on Tuesday when Chicago visits Toronto, as his eight-game suspension is up.
|28
|Atlanta Hawks
|2-8
|
▼ 1
|The Hawks snapped an eight-game losing streak with their win over the Cavs Saturday, marking their second road win of the season. Second-year forward Taurean Prince is proving to be someone who the team can rebuild with, as he has scored in double-figures in each of his last five games. Atlanta has suffered a league-high six losses by 10 or more points.
|29
|Sacramento Kings
|1-8
|
▼ 3
|The Kings have lost a league-high seven games and have the league’s worst point differential (-12.0). Veteran Zach Randolph picked up his production this week, scoring in double-figures and grabbing at least five rebounds while shooting 55.2% from the field in three games. Sacramento is the worst defensive rebounding team in the league, as they are hauling in a league-low 72.2% of all defensive rebounds available.
|30
|Dallas Mavericks
|1-10
|
▼ 2
|The Mavs are the only team in the league to have played 11 games and are the first team to lose 10 games. Dallas ranks 27th in the league in total rebounds with 39.9 a game, though the Mavericks are dead last in rebound percentage at 45.8%.