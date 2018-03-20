An empty classroom of the Nisitenma elementary school in Osaka is seen on May 18, 2009. Japan has confirmed 129 swine flu cases and shuttered more than 2,000 schools and kindergartens in a bid to slow the spread of the virus that may already have infected hundreds. AFP PHOTO / Kazuhiro NOGI (Photo credit should read KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP/Getty Images)File photo of an empty classroom. (credit: KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP/Getty Images)

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – Henderson public schools are outperforming the national averages in reading, math and graduation rates according to an analysis of educational performance measures conducted by Applied Analysis.

Recent research on behalf of the Henderson Community Education Advisory Board evaluated the performance of Henderson public schools compared to other large metropolitan areas throughout the nation. Findings reveal that Henderson’s fifth grade reading and math proficiency rates rank seventh and 12th respectively among schools in the Smarter Balanced Assessment Consortium, while seventh grade reading and math proficiency rates rank 17th and 29th in the analysis.

The analysis also shows that Henderson’s collective graduation rates are higher than both the national and state averages. The high school graduation rate among Henderson students is 86.1 percent, outperforming the national average of 84.1 percent and the Nevada average of 73.6 percent. Overall, the graduation rate ranks 138th in the nation in comparison to public schools in other large school districts, placing Henderson schools in the top half among those included in the analysis.

“Henderson residents rank education as a top concern and we are continuing to focus on ways we can help improve the learning environment for our students by partnering with our local schools to provide additional resources and focus community support,” said Mayor Debra March. “The quality of our education system has a direct impact on the economic vitality of our community and on how students succeed in all aspects of their lives. These findings show that our Henderson public schools are above average in many key areas and also help to highlight where more resources may be needed to improve educational outcomes,” Mayor March added.

“The City of Henderson continues to invest millions of dollars in our local public schools through funds generated by redevelopment areas in our community. We also pay for crossing guards to keep our students safe and for Safekey programs that provide supervised locations with fun activities so children have a secure place to go before and after school,” said interim City Manager Richard Derrick. “Henderson is proud to be the largest city in Nevada with its own Community Education Advisory Board which provides expert guidance to the Mayor and Council on education issues and suggestions on how financial resources can be most effectively used to help our students succeed. We believe that our focus on making education a top priority is one of the reasons Henderson students are performing above the national average in multiple categories,” said Derrick.

Feedback gathered from more than 25,000 Henderson residents during the development of the Henderson Strong Comprehensive Plan showed that schools and education ranked among the top three community priorities in all zip codes by an average of 25 percent more respondents than any other choice. Additional resident comments about education centered on protecting learning environments and having more local autonomy over schools.

There are 38 public schools located within the city limits of Henderson: 25 elementary schools, seven middle schools and six high schools. Total enrollment in Henderson schools averages about 42,000 students.

For more information about the City of Henderson’s education activities visit cityofhenderson.com/education.