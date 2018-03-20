(Photo: KXNT)

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Clark County School District (CCSD) Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky will deliver his final annual State of the Schools address alongside CCSD Board of School Trustees President Deanna L. Wright, employees, students and community leaders. The event will highlight the growth, accomplishments and remaining challenges in reaching goals set out in the Pledge of Achievement, the district’s strategic plan.

Superintendent Skorkowsky is retiring in June 2018. He will have served five years as the superintendent and 30 years as an educator in CCSD.

With the theme of “Building Learners, Leaders and Legacies,” the State of the Schools event will be streamed live on ccsd.net. The community is encouraged to follow along and participate in the conversation on social media by using #CCSDAchieves.

The State of the Schools address will be Wednesday, March 21 at 8:30 p.m. at Legacy High School, located at 150 West Deer Springs Way in North Las Vegas.