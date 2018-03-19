(Photo: KXNT)

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – More than 50 Clark County School District (CCSD) schools are participating in Nevada Moves Day, including 450 students from Myrtle Tate Elementary. The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) has coordinated with CCSD’s School-Community Partnership Program through its Safe Routes to School program to sponsor and celebrate this statewide event.

Once students arrive at school, University Medical Centers’ Healthy Living Institute will have three Yummy Site stations. The first 50 student participants to complete the stations and submit comments will receive Yummy Bags of fruits and veggies. The morning festivities will end with their traditional flash mob dance during morning announcements.

Nevada Moves Day is a statewide event that promotes the benefits of safe walking and biking to school and encourages students and families to use foot power. The Nevada Department of Transportation collaborates with CCSD’s School-Community Partnership Program through its Safe Routes to School program to sponsor and celebrate this event each year.

The event is on Wednesday, March 21, and students, parents and staff from Myrtle Tate Elementary, Clark County School District Police Department, Nevada Department of Transportation staff, and Clark County School District Safe Routes to School staff will be participating.

At 7:20 a.m., Yummy Site stations will hand out snacks, then at 7:35 a.m., morning flash mob is expected to take place during morning announcements on the blacktop.