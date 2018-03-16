Photo: Courtesy Whole Foods

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Children with visual impairments will be able to participate in the springtime ritual of searching for Easter eggs on Saturday, March 24 when the Nevada Blind Children’s Foundation (NBCF) hosts its free annual Beepin’ Egg Hunt from 10 a.m. to noon at Sunset Park, 2601 East Sunset Road.

Families and children will gather at the Desert Willow picnic area inside Sunset Park for activities, crafts and lunch, followed by and adapted Easter egg hunt. Using specially-created plastic eggs that contain a buzzing mechanism, participants will use their sense of hearing to locate the eggs, and then exchange them for ones filled with candy. Parents, siblings and friends also will have a chance to participate, but they will be blindfolded so they can be fully immersed in the experience.

Other activities include a visit from the Easter Bunny, picnic lunch, flower potting station where participants can decorate their own flower pot before planting a live flower or plant, and a ladybug rock-creation station which allows participants to decorate river rocks as ladybugs for use in a future NBCF garden.

“No matter the activity, we find a way to adapt it to the special needs of our students,” explained Briana Philippi, NBCF Program Coordinator. “Our kids deserve to do the same things as their sighted peers, and to show their family and friends that they’re just as capable. That’s why events like the Beepin’ Egg Hunt are so important to increase self-confidence and independence in our students as well as remind them that nothing is impossible,” Philippi added.

For more information about the Beepin’ Egg Hunt or Nevada Blind Children’s Foundation, visit http://www.nvblindchildren.org.