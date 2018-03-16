Road or highway construction concept; photo courtesy Thinkstock

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will reduce north bound U.S. Highway 95 to two through lanes at the Elkhorn Road structure from 9 p.m., March 19, through December. South bound U.S. Highway 95 will also be reduced to two through lanes at the Elkhorn Road structure from 9 p.m., March 20, through December.

The temporary lane restrictions are required for construction of an High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) ramp as part of a $78 million widening and upgrade to a six-mile-long stretch of U.S. Highway 95 between Ann and Kyle Canyon roads in northwest Las Vegas that broke ground earlier this year. Scheduled to finish in the fall of 2019, the project calls for expanding the highway from four to six lanes from Durango Drive to Kyle Canyon Road, constructing Elkhorn Road carpool access ramps and building a diverging diamond interchange at Kyle Canyon Road, among other things.

Meanwhile, the north bound U.S. Highway 95 to east bound 215 Beltway traffic pattern has changed, with the outside lane now being used as an exit only lane. Raised pavement markers and overhead signage are in place to help orient motorists.

Drivers should use caution while traveling through the work zone, watch for construction signs, and take alternate routes, if possible. NDOT works to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.