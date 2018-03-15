<> on February 5, 2013 in Los Angeles, United States.File photo of cars on a road. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Led by millennials, some 88 million Americans plan to take family vacations this year. According to the latest research from AAA Travel, 44 percent of millennials are planning a family getaway, more than members of Generation X (39 percent) or baby boomers (32 percent).

“Just like generations before them, millennials see a family vacation as one of the best ways to create memories and reconnect with loved ones,” said Michael Blasky, spokesman for AAA Nevada. “No matter their age, families are going on not just one, but multiple vacations throughout the year to revisit favorite destinations and experience new places,” Blasky said.

As travelers seek new sights, AAA expects family trips abroad to be a hot trend in 2018. Of families who will take a trip this year, 35 percent plan to visit an international destination, a nine percentage point increase from just two years ago. Based on advance travel bookings, AAA predicts the top five most likely international destinations for families will be:

Cancun, Mexico Punta Cana, Domincan Republic Montego Bay, Jamaica Rome, Italy Dublin, Ireland

“We’ve seen increased demand for international travel overall, and that trend is now starting to appeal to families,” said Blasky.

For families staying stateside, expensive gas prices, the highest prices seen since 2014, are not stopping vacation planners from packing up their cars for a road trip. They remain the most popular option for family vacations, with nearly two-thirds (64 percent) of those planning a trip expected to hit the roads.

AAA’s travel experts recommend that families plan their trips with AAA’s Diamonds in mind. AAA’s professional inspectors assess nearly 59,000 hotels and restaurants across the United States, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean to assign AAA Diamond Ratings. Every AAA Inspected and Approved hotel and restaurant is acceptable for the type of experience it provides. Ratings, from One to Five Diamonds, help travelers find the level of services, facilities and amenities they’re looking for on their vacation. Travelers can find Diamond Rated establishments in the AAA Mobile app, AAA Travel Guides and TripTik Travel Planner.

To help families even further, AAA’s inspectors have identified some of their favorite family friendly hotels for 2018. To learn more and begin planning a trip, visit AAA.com/Travel/Tips.

AAA’s family travel research is the result of a telephone survey (landline and cell phone) consisting of 1,005 adults living in the continental United States. Interviewing for this survey was conducted January 26-28, 2018. This study has an average statistical error of plus or minus 7 percent of the 95 percent confidence level for all U.S. adults.