LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson is hosting a District G neighborhood meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 20, in the multipurpose room of Gene Ward Elementary School, 1555 E. Hacienda Avenue, near Hacienda and Spencer Street.

Captain Kelly McMahill, of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s (LVMPD) South Central Area Command, will be in attendance to answer questions from residents, along with representatives from UNLV, and Clark County’s Department of Aviation, Departments of Parks and Recreation and Public Works, and the County’s Public Response Division. Most exciting, the County has funding for some additional amenities for Paradise Vista Park, 2200 Roan Avenue, near Russell Road and Surrey Street. Commissioner Gibson is seeking input from residents on new amenities they’d like to see added to the neighborhood park.

“I’m really looking forward to meeting with residents, and hearing about the issues that matter to them and their thoughts on things we can do to improve our quality of life in the community,” said Commissioner Gibson. “Representatives from several agencies will be on hand to speak with residents and provide information about ongoing projects and priorities,” Commissioner Gibson added.

Residents are encouraged to contact Blanca Vazquez in Commissioner Gibson’s office at (702) 455-8531 or bva@clarkcountynv.gov if they have any questions about the neighborhood meeting. District G residents also can sign up on the County’s website at http://www.ClarkCountyNV.gov to receive a free email newsletter from Commissioner Gibson.