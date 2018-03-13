GEORGE NOORY IN LAS VEGAS: Get tickets now -- be there June 9!
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a winter storm warning through Wednesday morning for the Lake Tahoe area, with up to 20 inches (50 centimeters) of snow expected in upper elevations.

Four to 8 inches is expected at lake level, where a storm watch goes into effect Thursday afternoon through Friday night.

The watch includes Reno and Carson City, where a half-foot of valley snow (15 cm) is possible and up to a foot in the foothills.

In northeast and north-central Nevada, a winter weather advisory runs Wednesday morning to Thursday evening with up to 8 inches of snow forecast and more in the highest elevations.

Las Vegas will be under a wind advisory from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday, with gusts up to 50 mph.

