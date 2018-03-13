Road or highway construction concept; photo courtesy Thinkstock

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will be closing the north bound Interstate 15 to Martin Luther King Boulevard off ramp from 10 p.m., March 13 until 5 a.m., March 16, in downtown Las Vegas. The temporary closure is required for bridge demolition as part of “The Main Event,” the third and final phase of work for Project Neon’s $1 billion 4-mile-long widening of Interstate 15 from the U.S. 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue that began in 2016. The project is 60 percent complete and scheduled to finish by summer 2019.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, watch for construction signs, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. Check the Project Neon website (NDOTProjectNeon.com) or Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter pages (@NDOTProjectNeon) for up to date information. There is also a free smart phone app available, plus a hotline available in both English and Spanish at: 702-293-NEON(636). NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.