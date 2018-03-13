GEORGE NOORY IN LAS VEGAS: Get tickets now -- be there June 9!
Filed Under:Las Vegas news, ruben kihuen, steven horsford, US Congress
Steven Horsford file photo by Ethan Miller / Getty Images

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former Democratic congressman who lost a bid for a second term in 2014 is running for his old seat in a race that could pit him against the Republican who defeated him.

Steven Horsford’s official entry into the race on Tuesday makes him the third Democrat to file for the seat currently held by fellow party member Ruben Kihuen.

Kihuen announced in December he wouldn’t seek re-election after being hit with sexual harassment allegations involving several women.

If Horsford wins his party nomination, he could face Cresent Hardy, the Republican who lost re-election two years ago to Kihuen. Hardy filed candidacy documents last week.

Registration in the 4th Congressional district leans Democratic. It covers a vast area from North Las Vegas through rural parts of central Nevada.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen