Congresswoman Dina Titus (photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Democratic Congresswoman Dina Titus of Nevada has filed for re-election.

Titus turned in her candidacy paperwork Monday for what would amount to her fourth two-year term representing the Las Vegas area.

Titus won in the Democratic-leaning 1st District in 2014 and 2016, and decided not to run for the U.S. Senate seat that party leader Harry Reid vacated when he retired in 2016.

She previously served one term from Nevada’s 3rd Congressional district before losing that seat in 2010 to Republican Joe Heck.

Titus issued a campaign statement promising to stand for progressive values, universal Medicare, renewable energy and support for the local hospitality industry.

She pledged to continue to be “a persistent voice in the resistance” to President Donald Trump and administration policies.