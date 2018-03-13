GEORGE NOORY IN LAS VEGAS: Get tickets now -- be there June 9!
Filed Under:Dina Titus, joe heck, Las Vegas news, US Congress
Congresswoman Dina Titus (photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Democratic Congresswoman Dina Titus of Nevada has filed for re-election.

Titus turned in her candidacy paperwork Monday for what would amount to her fourth two-year term representing the Las Vegas area.

Titus won in the Democratic-leaning 1st District in 2014 and 2016, and decided not to run for the U.S. Senate seat that party leader Harry Reid vacated when he retired in 2016.

She previously served one term from Nevada’s 3rd Congressional district before losing that seat in 2010 to Republican Joe Heck.

Titus issued a campaign statement promising to stand for progressive values, universal Medicare, renewable energy and support for the local hospitality industry.

She pledged to continue to be “a persistent voice in the resistance” to President Donald Trump and administration policies.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen