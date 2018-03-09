Road or highway construction concept; photo courtesy Thinkstock

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Well it least it’s not Project Neon right? It’s still construction, and it could still create some headaches.

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will restrict several ramps along U.S. Highway 95 in north west Las Vegas Monday from March 13 until March 14, including the following:

*The right lane of north bound U.S. Highway 95 will be closed between Ann Road and the east bound 215 Beltway ramp from 9 p.m., March 13, until 5 a.m., March 14.

*The Ann Road on ramp to north bound U.S. Highway 95 will be closed from 9 p.m., March 13, until 5 a.m., March 14.

*The east bound 215 Beltway on ramp from north bound U.S. Highway 95 will be closed from 9 p.m., March 13, until 5 a.m., March 14.

The temporary closures are needed for lane striping and overhead sign installation as part of a $78 million widening and upgrade to a six-mile-long stretch of U.S. Highway 95 between Ann and Kyle Canyon roads in northwest Las Vegas that broke ground earlier this year. Las Vegas Paving is the general contractor. Scheduled to finish in the fall of 2019, the project calls for expanding the highway from four to six lanes from Durango Drive to Kyle Canyon Road, constructing Elkhorn Road carpool access ramp and building a diverging diamond interchange at Kyle Canyon Road, among other things.

Motorist should use caution while travelling through the work zone, watch for construction signs, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.