PHOENIX (AP) — Another court hearing has been scheduled for an Arizona man accused of providing armor-piercing ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The hearing for Douglas Haig was set for next Thursday, but has since been moved to April 16 to give his lawyers more time to review evidence and consider resolving the case before any indictment is filed.

Prosecutors charged Haig with conspiring to make and sell armor-piercing ammunition.

Authorities say unfired armor-piercing cartridges found inside the Las Vegas hotel room where Stephen Paddock launched the Oct. 1 attack had Haig’s fingerprints.

Haig maintains he legally sold tracer ammunition — which illuminates the path of fired bullets — to Paddock weeks before the shooting that killed 58 people.

His charge centers on armor-piercing cartridges.