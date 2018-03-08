Clark County Commissioner Lawrence Weekly at the ribbon-cutting at the new Walnut Park

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Clark County Commissioner Lawrence Weekly will join local students and officials on a bike ride through historic West Las Vegas and downtown from 9 to 11 a.m. on Monday, March 12, to encourage residents to exercise more and live a heart healthy lifestyle.

The group will depart from the parking lot next to the County Government Center at 500 S. Grand Central Parkway. The commissioner will be riding with students from Liberty High School and officials from the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) and the American Heart Association.

“Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States,” Commissioner Weekly said. “But by eating better, exercising more, and make sure we get regular check ups, we can beat it,” he added.

The participants will be riding bicycles provided by the RTC’s Bike Share program. With 21 stations and 180 bikes located throughout downtown Las Vegas, RTC Bike Share is a popular transportation option for tourists and locals alike.