LAS VEGAS (AP) — Federal authorities are accusing a former bankruptcy attorney in Las Vegas of violating the terms of his supervised release.

A court hearing is scheduled for Wednesday in the case against Randolph Goldberg. He was sentenced to two years in federal prison in 2013 after pleading guilty to one count of tax evasion.

Authorities say Goldberg violated the terms of his supervised release Jan. 1, when he was arrested in a domestic violence situation at a California airport.

A record shows several witnesses told police Goldberg aggressively grabbed a woman by the shoulder and struck her in the head with a water bottle.

Goldberg was known for television advertisements with a catch line, “That’s what I do.”

Randolph’s attorney did not immediately return a call seeking comment.