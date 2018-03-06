Photo by David Becker/Getty Images

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Former tea party darling Sharron Angle filed her bid to unseat U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei in June’s Republican primary, and Republican Cresent Hardy is seeking his old congressional seat currently held by outgoing Democratic Rep. Ruben Kihuen.

Angle, Hardy and Amodei filed their formal candidacy papers Monday with Nevada’s secretary of state.

Angle, a conservative activist and former U.S. Senate candidate, announced nearly a year ago she intended to take on Amodei in the 2nd Congressional District that covers the northern half of Nevada and has never elected a Democrat.

Amodei was first elected to the House in a special election in 2011 to replace Dean Heller, who had been appointed to the Senate. Heller replaced Sen. John Ensign, who had resigned.

She won the Republican Senate nomination in 2010 but lost to ex-Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid in the general election. She also lost a Republican primary bid for the Senate in 2016.

Hardy won the Democrat-leaning 4th District seat in 2014 but lost two years ago to Kihuen, who announced in December he wouldn’t run again after the U.S. House Ethics Committee launched an investigation into allegations he sexually harassed several women.

Hardy could end up facing Steven Horsford, the former Democratic congressman he beat in 2014.

Horsford, who captured the seat in 2012, and state Sen. Pat Spearman of North Las Vegas are among the Democrats who announced earlier they intend to try to win their party’s 4th District nomination in the June primary. The district covers a large area from North Las Vegas into rural parts of central Nevada.