LAS VEGAS (AP) — Six Las Vegas residents are thanking two married Nevada Highway Troopers who rushed to save them after a fire broke out at their apartment complex.

Trooper Jason Buratczuk says Joseph and Trissa DellaBalla were off work when noticed the fire as they drove by the Cornerstone Crossing apartment complex on Sunday.

Buratczuk says the couple pulled the fire alarms, but instead of waiting for help to arrive, rushed in the building to help residents.

Joseph DellaBalla alerted residents and helped a family of three and their pets evacuate from the building.

Meanwhile, Trissa DellaBalla gathered multiple fire extinguishers and alerted residents who lived behind the engulfed building.

The fire caused $100,000 in damages and displaced six adults and 12 children.

