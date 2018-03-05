(Photo credit: PHILIPPE HUGUEN/AFP/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A former marriage and family therapist who was convicted by a jury of possession and receipt of child pornography and for soliciting a child to have sex with him was sentenced Monday to 300 months in prison and lifetime supervised release, announced U.S. Attorney Dayle Elieson for the District of Nevada and Special Agent in Charge Aaron C. Rouse for the FBI’s Las Vegas Division.

49 year old Ian Alexander Pincombe, of Las Vegas, was found guilty by a jury last year of one count of coercion and enticement, one count of possession of child pornography, and one count of receipt of child pornography. In addition to the prison term, he is required to register as a sex offender under the Sex Offender Registration Notification Act. United States District Judge Jennifer A. Dorsey presided over the jury trial and sentencing hearing.

“The defendant sent sexually explicit messages to someone he believed to be a 13-year-old girl and he kept a collection of violent child pornography,” said U.S. Attorney Elieson. “Children deserve to be protected from child predators. The U.S. Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners are committed to the protection of the most vulnerable community members, our children,” Elieson said.

“I want to recognize the excellent work of the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force; a combined effort that exhibits the FBI’s commitment to our community and our partners,” said SAC Rouse. “Their actions removed this individual from the community where our children live,” said Rouse.

According to court documents, Pincombe posted an advertisement on Craigslist seeking an underage girl for sex. An undercover detective, posting as a 13-year-old girl, began communicating with Pincombe. Over the next two days, Pincombe exchanged sexually explicit emails and text messages with the girl. On May 2, 2014, law enforcement arrested Pincombe at a shopping center parking lot in Henderson, Nevada where he had agreed to meet the girl for a sexual encounter. During the execution of a search warrant at Pincombe’s residence, law enforcement recovered digital devices, including his personal cell phone, that contained more than 450 depictions of child pornography.

The case was investigated by the FBI, the Henderson Police Department, and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Frank Coumou and Elham Roohani prosecuted this case.