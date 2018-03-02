Photo Credit: Thinkstock

SUMMERLIN, NV (KXNT) – Second Chance 5k, a non-profit group that helps those who suffer from addiction and offers tools to help families cope will be kicking off its signature 5k this Saturday, March 3 in Summerlin. There is no doubt that the country is going through an epidemic drug addiction crisis and Nevada is in the eye of the storm. According to recent statistics from the Center for Disease Control (CDC), Nevada ranks in the top ten states for drug and alcohol abuse; ranking third out of the top five in the percentage of residents dependent on illegal substances and second in the country for non-medical use of hydrocodone and oxycodone.

Registration fee is $20 a person. Children 10 and under are free. 100% of profits go to helping those in need of a Second Chance. Thank you for doing your part to help fight the battle of addiction.

For the Second Chance 5k race/walk, there will be WAFFLE LOVE food truck, addiction recovery specialists on hand and activities for the whole family.

Organizers ask that runners arrive at 8:30 a.m.; the race starts at 9:00 a.m.