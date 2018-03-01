Photo: Getty Images

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Utah man who was struck by lightning while playing golf says the time between being hit and waking up was a blur.

KSL-TV reports that Justin Hofer, a 38-year-old father of five, has been at a burn trauma center in Las Vegas since he was struck Friday afternoon.

Hofer says he remembers teeing off on the first hole — and then waking up Sunday at the hospital. He says it’s like his “memory just got erased.”

First responders had to use CPR on Hofer before taking him to a nearby hospital. He was stabilized and then taken to the burn center.

Hofer suffered burns on 20 percent of his body and will need skin grafts on his legs, but said he is going to be home in St. George relatively quickly.