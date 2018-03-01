GEORGE NOORY IN LAS VEGAS: Get tickets now -- be there June 9!
Filed Under:Apex Industrial Park, Apex Power Parkway, Clark County, construction, Grand Valley Parkway, I-15/Garnet Interchange, infrastructure, interstate 15, Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT), U.S. Highway 93
Under construction sign on site; photo courtesy Thinkstock

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV (KXNT) – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will be doing periodic one-lane closures along a two mile stretch of north and south bound Interstate 15 at the U.S. Highway 93 interchange in Clark County from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. nightly, starting the evening of March 5 and continuing through the morning of March 15. However, one lane of Interstate 15 traffic will remain open in each direction. Also, Grand Valley Parkway will also be reduced to one lane with a flagging operation during the same time frames.

The restrictions are needed for construction of the new $58 million Interstate 15/Garnet interchange that broke ground in January. Plans call for upgrading the interchange built in 1963 plus widening U.S. Highway 93 to two lanes in each direction for five miles from the Garnet Interchange to just north of Apex Power Parkway. Other work consists of reconstructing a frontage road along Apex Industrial Park while improving access points and intersections. The project will improve safety and enhance mobility upon completion later this year.

Motorist should use caution while driving through the work zone, watch for construction signs, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen