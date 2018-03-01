Under construction sign on site; photo courtesy Thinkstock

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV (KXNT) – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will be doing periodic one-lane closures along a two mile stretch of north and south bound Interstate 15 at the U.S. Highway 93 interchange in Clark County from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. nightly, starting the evening of March 5 and continuing through the morning of March 15. However, one lane of Interstate 15 traffic will remain open in each direction. Also, Grand Valley Parkway will also be reduced to one lane with a flagging operation during the same time frames.

The restrictions are needed for construction of the new $58 million Interstate 15/Garnet interchange that broke ground in January. Plans call for upgrading the interchange built in 1963 plus widening U.S. Highway 93 to two lanes in each direction for five miles from the Garnet Interchange to just north of Apex Power Parkway. Other work consists of reconstructing a frontage road along Apex Industrial Park while improving access points and intersections. The project will improve safety and enhance mobility upon completion later this year.

Motorist should use caution while driving through the work zone, watch for construction signs, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.