HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – The Henderson Police Department, in conjunction with officers throughout the Las Vegas Valley, will start an 18 day traffic enforcement action this week targeting speeders. As part of Joining Forces, a statewide law enforcement program, agencies will work together to enforce speed limit laws from March 2 through March 18.

Officers will target several different streets at a time using saturation patrols throughout the valley to stop speeding cars. Areas that are known for high speeds and areas that have received the most citizen complaints will be targeted during the action. Officers from neighboring jurisdictions will be assisting Henderson Police during the Joining Forces enhanced enforcement.

“Speeding can often be attributed to running late for some type of activity. Obeying the posted speed limits and arriving late is better than not arriving at all and, the life you save by slowing down may be yours or someone you love,” said Henderson Police Chief LaTesha Watson.

Speeding is a major factor in a large proportion of traffic crashes, injuries, and fatalities in the United States, according the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The Henderson Police Department received $135,000 in federal funding through the Nevada Department of Public Safety-Office of Traffic Safety for the 2018 Joining Forces program. The grant provides funding for enforcement and education to reduce deaths and injuries on Nevada roadways. Enforcement events during the year will focus on pedestrian safety, seat belt use, speeding, distracted driving and impaired driving.