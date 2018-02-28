Road or highway construction concept; photo courtesy Thinkstock

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – “The Main Event’s” first blow hits Saturday night. The Nevada Department of Transportation’s (NDOT) third and final major phase of work for Project Neon, a nearly $1 billion 4-mile-long widening of Interstate 15 from the U.S. 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue that broke ground in 2016. It’s being dubbed “The Main Event” since it’s the last and most impactful portion of construction.

U.S. Highway 95 south bound will be closed at Decatur Boulevard from 12 a.m. until 7 a.m., March 4, in downtown Las Vegas. Also, the freeway on-ramps at Decatur Boulevard, Valley View Boulevard, Rancho Drive and Martin Luther King Boulevard to U.S. Highway 95 south bound will all be closed from 10 p.m., March 3 until 8 a.m., March 4.

When the freeway reopens at 7 a.m., March 4, motorists will notice the following access changes that will remain in place through December.

*The ramp from U.S. Highway 95 south bound to Interstate 15 south bound will be reduced to one lane and detoured.

*Martin Luther King Boulevard on ramp to Interstate 15 south bound will remain closed.

*Martin Luther King Boulevard on ramp to U.S. Highway 95 south bound will remain closed.

*Frontage road between Rancho Drive and Martin Luther King Boulevard will remain closed.

Motorist should use caution while travelling through the work zone, watch for construction signs, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. Check the Project Neon website (NDOTProjectNeon.com) or Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter pages (@NDOTProjectNeon) for up to date information. There is also a free smart phone app available, plus a hotline available in both English and Spanish at: 702-293-NEON (6366). NDOT works to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.