LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Construction is set to begin on the Las Vegas Valley’s first 90-foot baseball diamond four-plex.
Clark County commissioners will break ground at 10 a.m. Wednesday, February 28 on the Desert Diamonds Baseball Complex on a 25-acre site adjacent to Mountain’s Edge Regional Park. The facility features four adult baseball fields, natural turf, lights bleachers and sun shade. The address: 7929 Mountains Edge Parkway.
“This is going to be an incredible addition to the Clark County Department of Parks and Recreation’s sports field system,” said Commissioner Susan Brager, who represents the area where the complex is located. “This will be the only complex of its kind in Southern Nevada, having four 90-foot baseball fields in the same complex. Desert Diamonds will be capable of hosting NCAA Division 1 baseball events and the local high school state and regional playoffs,” Commissioner Brager added.
The facility is expected to be completed by the end of 2018. Participating in the event will be County Commissioners Susan Brager, Steve Sisolak and Larry Brown, as well as Lou Richardson of Richardson Construction and John Ritter of Focus Development, Wyndom Kimsey of TSK Architects, Peter Bernasconi and Parks and Recreations Director Mindy Meyers.
The event will also include the Reedom Elementary School choir singing a few songs including “Take me out to the Ball Game.”
For ease of entry into the Desert Diamonds complex and to the Mountain’s Edge Regional Park, the project will allow for some offsite construction with signalization.