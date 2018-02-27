Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for National Clean Energy Summit

CARSON CITY, NV (KXNT) – Governor Brian Sandoval on Tuesday announced he will convene a meeting of Nevada’s school superintendents and the State Superintendent of Public Instruction Steve Canavero to begin a state wide discussion on school safety. The call for this meeting follows a gathering at the White House with President Donald Trump where dozens of Governors came together as part of the National Governors Association winter meeting to discuss campus and student safety.

“Nevada families have experienced immeasurable loss following several violent and senseless tragedies. Ensuring the safety of our children in the classroom and providing campuses that are free from danger for all students, from our youngest scholars to those approaching graduation, is of paramount importance. This meeting should be the beginning of a frank and honest discussion on safe communities,” said Governor Brian Sandoval. “I believe wholesale changes to gun laws should be made at the federal level so they are uniform across state lines. I also understand that suggested solutions have come from Washington related to school environment, specifically arming teachers and other faculty. While it’s important that Washington is aware of the crisis happening in our communities, these discussions must happen at a state and local level where the experts who best understand their districts can have meaningful input on policies that will affect their schools. The discussion with the superintendents will be the beginning of a dialogue and could lead to an executive order designating a commission on school safety that will expand this initial conversation and include students, teachers, parents, faculty and others who have the shared goal of prioritizing campus safety. This citizen group will eventually provide recommendations on possible action from the executive branch and inform the 2019 Legislature.”