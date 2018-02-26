File photo of a doctor holding a stethoscope. (Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Clark County Medical Society and the Las Vegas Medical District are proud to present “Meet the New Face of Health Care in Southern Nevada,” a public town hall event on February 27 featuring presentations from Mayor Carolyn Goodman, Mayor Pro Tem Lois Tarkanian, and Clark County Medical Society President Dr. Joseph Adashek.

The event highlights the role played by new and expanded medical education programs in developing qualified health care professionals in Southern Nevada, which has faced a shortage of doctors for a number of years.

“We’re excited to let the public know of the many ways we are all working together to address the shortage of medical professionals in Clark County,” said Alexandra P. Silver, Executive Director of the Clark County Medical Society. “The medical schools in Las Vegas have been working incredibly hard to develop innovative programs to train new physicians, and I think that this event is a great opportunity for the public to see what’s going on behind the scenes,” Silver added.

The event, which is sponsored by Southwest Medical Associates, will feature presentations from UNLV Provost Diane Z. Chase, Valley Hospital’s Director of Pharmacy Cynthia Derouin, and UMC Chief of Trauma Dr. John Fildes. Presentations will not only cover the current programs in place to train new doctors, but also in-depth profiles of students currently training here in Clark County.

The town hall will be held at City Hall on February 27, with registration and light refreshments provided by Southwest Medical Associates starting at 5:00 p.m., with presentations scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.

The Clark County Medical Society supports the medical community in Southern Nevada through advocacy, continuing education, and membership benefits.