LAS VEGAS (KXNT) — A man whose body was found near Mount Charleston was stabbed several times and had been there for up to six weeks before being found Sunday, investigators said.

A hiker contacted authorities after seeing the body in the area of State Route 157 at mile marker 10 around 5:10 p.m. Sunday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.

Officers determined the partially decomposed body was stabbed several times at that location and had been there for approximately four to six weeks.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released pending family notification.

Anyone with any information about the incident was asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, or at homicide@lvmpd.com.

