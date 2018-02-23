LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will be closing the Interstate 15 north bound ramp to U.S. Highway 95 south bound ramp from 9 p.m., February 26, until 6 a.m., February 27, in downtown Las Vegas.
The temporary closure is required for lane restriping as part of the Project Neon–a nearly $1 billion 4-mile-long widening of Interstate 15 from the U.S. 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue that broke ground in 2016. The project is nearly 60-percent complete with scheduled completion by the summer of 2019.
Motorists should always use caution in this or any work zone, watch for construction signs, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. Check the Project Neon website (NDOTProjectNeon.com) or Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter pages (@NDOTProjectNeon) for up to date information. There is also a free smart phone app available, plus a hotline available in both English and Spanish at: 702-293-NEON (6366). NDOT works to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.