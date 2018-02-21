A bump stock device that fits on a semi-automatic rifle to increase the firing speed, making it similar to a fully automatic rifle, is shown here at a gun store on October 5, 2017 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Congress is talking about banning this device after it was reported to of been used in the Las Vegas shootings on October 1, 2017. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

CARSON CITY, NV (KXNT) – On Wednesday, Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt issued the following statement after the president directed the Department of Justice to review the regulation of bump stocks and similar devices:

“In the wake of the 1 October Las Vegas tragedy that cost our community 58 precious lives, my office co-sponsored a bipartisan letter to Congress requesting that they evaluate whether bump stocks should be regulated in the same manner as machine guns. Today, I commend the president for directing the Department of Justice to expeditiously review how the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives regulates bump stocks and similar devices. I support his efforts to protect Nevadans and all citizens from the dangers posed by unrestricted fully automatic weapons.”

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval issued the following statement after President Trump issued a memo to United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions instructing him to “propose for notice and comment a rule banning all devices that turn legal weapons into machine guns.” In the memo, President Trump specifically mentioned the 1 October tragedy that claimed 58 lives and devastated the southern Nevada community.

“The shocking and cowardly act of senseless violence that claimed the lives of 58 individuals on October 1 will forever leave a scar on our state and nation. I have said before that the federal action is the appropriate approach for sanctions on bump stocks or similar accessories, as it would be the most direct path for a swift and uniform change. I applaud President Trump for making this issue a priority within his administration and pledge to work with him on this important issue. The safety of our children and families is second to none.”