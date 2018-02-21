GEORGE NOORY IN LAS VEGAS: Get tickets now -- be there June 9!
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Fresno State trio of Deshon Taylor, Bryson Williams and Jaron Hopkins combined to score all but 15 of Fresno State’s points as the Bulldogs hung a 77-64 loss on UNLV on Wednesday night to maintain their hold on third place in the Mountain West Conference.

The top five teams earn a first-round bye in the conference tournament. With the loss, UNLV is tied with Wyoming for that fifth and final bye, with San Diego State a game back with three games left in the regular season. Fresno State has now won 17 of its last 30 road games and earned its 20th win of the season.

Taylor, who entered the game ranked 12th in the nation in free throws made, converted 11 of 14 from the line and finished with 22 points to lead the Bulldogs (20-8, 10-5). Williams and Hopkins each scored 20 points and Hopkins grabbed nine boards and dished four assists.

Jordan Johnson scored 13 points to lead the Runnin’ Rebels (19-9, 8-7). Brandon McCoy added 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Shakur Juiston had 11 points and 10 boards and Jovan Mooring scored 11 points and collected six boards.

