Filed Under:Clark County Fire Department, Las Vegasn news, Nevada Department of Forestry, wildland fire

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Fire crews in Las Vegas are moving into mop-up mode after a wildland blaze burned more than 14 acres overnight in a wetland area.

Clark County Fire Chief Greg Cassell says firefighters for the county and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management turned the site at the Clark County Wetlands Park over to a 21-person crew from the Nevada Division of Forestry early Wednesday.

The fire that broke out just after 5 p.m. Tuesday sent up large plumes of smoke, but never threatened any buildings.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Cassell says the mop-up effort should be complete by nightfall.

