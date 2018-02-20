GEORGE NOORY IN LAS VEGAS: Get tickets now -- be there June 9!
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas animal groups say the deaths of about 50 rabbits that roamed near a state mental health facility seem suspicious.

Rabbit rescue groups say the rabbits were found dead across the lawn of State of Nevada’s West Charleston campus on Sunday.

Their deaths came two days after the state Department of Health and Human Services’ Child and Family Services Division issued a warning regarding the animals.

State officials could not be reached for comment Monday, a federal holiday.

Tina Drouin says the deaths seem suspicious because their bodies have no abrasions.

Advocates think they may have been poisoned and have sent two bodies and vegetables suspected to be covered in antifreeze for testing.

They are hoping to rescue more rabbits before the state comes for them.

